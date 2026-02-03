The road to the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 final reaches its almost last stop as Delhi Capitals take on Gujarat Giants in a high-stakes Eliminator at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday. With a spot in the summit clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru up for grabs, both teams face a "win or go home" scenario. While Delhi has been the picture of consistency throughout the league, Gujarat Giants hold a massive psychological edge, having defeated the Capitals in both their group-stage encounters this season.

When will the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 Eliminator match be played?

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 Eliminator match will be played on Tuesday, February 3.

Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 Eliminator match be played?

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 Eliminator match will be played at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara.

What time will the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 Eliminator match start?

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 Eliminator match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 Eliminator match?

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 Eliminator match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 Eliminator match?

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 Eliminator match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Nandani Sharma, Niki Prasad, Sree Charani.

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.