Delhi Capitals' skipper Jemimah Rodrigues has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during their Women's Premier League clash against Gujarat Giants. Delhi Capitals lost the game by three runs here at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday to slip to the fourth spot in the points table. “Jemimah Rodrigues, Captain of Delhi Capitals has been fined after her team maintained a slow over rate during their team's match against Gujarat Giants at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara on Tuesday,” WPL said in a statement. “As it was her first offence of the season under the WPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Jemimah was fined INR 12 lakhs,” it added.

With six points and a Net Run Rate of -0.164, Delhi Capitals are locked in a battle for top-three finish for the WPL playoffs. They will take on the bottom-placed UP Warriorz in their next match on February 1.

