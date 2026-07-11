India captain Shubman Gill took the internet by storm as he attended the prestigious Wimbledon Championships from the Royal Box in London. Pictures of the occasion quickly went viral on social media, showing Gill seated alongside cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife, Anjali. Gill, who is in England ahead of India's three-match ODI series against the hosts starting on July 14, took some time out of his busy schedule to attend Wimbledon and also visit the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit.

During his time at Centre Court, Gill enjoyed a memorable moment as he interacted with tennis great Roger Federer. Photographs of their meeting soon went viral on social media, leaving fans delighted.

Shubman Gill spending some quality time with the greatest tennis player of all time, Roger Federer.



Dream for some of the cricketers pic.twitter.com/do69NRFYo3 — Kashif (@KashifNdmCric) July 11, 2026

With his appearance at Wimbledon, Gill joined an elite list of Indian cricketers who have received an invitation to the Royal Box. He became the fourth Indian captain, after Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, to receive the coveted honour.

He was also among the Indian cricketers to visit the iconic grass courts of SW19 in 2026, joining the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Deepti Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar.

Meanwhile, a picture of Gill with Anjali and Sachin Tendulkar sitting in the Royal Box was posted by the India Test and ODI captain via his official handle on X, which went viral, causing a lot of excitement among netizens.

The official handle of Wimbledon on X posted a photograph of Tendulkar watching the match from the Royal Box on Friday, rejoicing that the cricket royalty was spotted among the celebrities in the box.

"Cricket royalty returns to the Royal Box. Welcome back to Wimbledon, Sachin Tendulkar," said the official handle of Wimbledon in its post on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier, the 26-year-old attended his first-ever Formula 1 race as a VIP guest during the British GP and explored the paddock and soaked in the atmosphere. Gill interacted with members of the Formula 1 community and enjoyed exclusive access to one of motorsport's biggest annual events.

(With agency inputs)

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