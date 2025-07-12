Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova, Wimbledon 2025 Women's Singles Final LIVE Updates: Iga Swiatek of Poland has broken Amanda Anisimova's serve twice in the first set of the Wimbledon women's singles final, soaring into a 4-0 lead. The final is a special moment for 24-year-old Swiatek and 23-year-old Anisimova, who are both playing the title clash at Wimbledon for the first time in their careers. Five-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek is aiming to win her first Wimbledon title, while Anisimova is playing a Grand Slam final for the very first time, having beaten World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a terrific semi-final victory.
Wimbledon Women's Singles Final LIVE: Iga breaks once more!
5-0! Anisimova appears to be cracking a bit under the pressure of a first Grand Slam final. Iga Swiatek has won every single game of this final so far, and can now win the first set by holding serve in the next game. Testing times for the American youngster.
Wimbledon LIVE: Anisimova battling but 4-0!
Amanda Anisimova is battling! She is going toe-to-toe with Iga Swiatek in the fourth game. She went up 15-30, but has now conceded two points in a row to make Iga go up 40-30. And make that game Swiatek! 4-0.
Amanda Anisimova has the crowd support though. Can she bounce back?
Wimbledon LIVE: Swiatek 3-0!
Another break! Iga Swiatek is completely dominating the first set of the Wimbledon women's singles final. She is up 3-0 now, and has broken Anisimova's serve twice. Huge test for the 23-year-old American now, who is playing her first Grand Slam final.
Women's Singles Final LIVE: Swiatek making it difficult for Anisimova
Amanda Anisimova is being made to fight really hard to win her first game of the final. Iga Swiatek is completely on top here, and has forced deuce thrice. And now she takes advantage! Another poor return by the American.
Wimbledon LIVE: Deuce!
Anisimova takes a 40-15 lead and was hoping to close out the game, but Iga is relentless! Swiatek comes back with a cracking return to make it 40-30, before forcing another unforced error from Anisimova to make it deuce.
Wimbledon Women's Singles Final LIVE: Swiatek 2-0
2-0! Swiatek defends serve, and takes a good lead early in the first set. Still a long, long way to go, but this is the ideal start for the Pole, aiming to win her 6th Grand Slam title. Can Anisimova finally win on serve next?
Wimbledon LIVE: Iga Swiatek breaks Amanda Anisimova!
What a start for Iga! She has broken Amanda Anisimova's serve in the very first game of the match. A bunch of unforced errors from the American, and she ends up firing wide a number of times. Not a good start.
Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova LIVE: Play on!
We are LIVE! Two players who have NEVER met in a professional match. What an occasion for a first meeting between two of the most talented young women players. Amanda Anisimova serving to Iga Swiatek, game on!
Wimbledon Final LIVE: Swiatek, Anisimova warming-up
The two finalists are warming up now. The final is all set to begin in a matter of moments. Iga Swiatek, seed 8. Amanda Anisimova, seed 13. Iga surely the favourite, eyeing Grand Slam No. 6. Anisimova, aiming to follow in the footsteps of the great Serena.
Wimbledon Women's Singles Final LIVE: Here come the players!
Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova enter Centre Court! Swiatek looks to be listening to some music, and appears to be fully in focus. Big cheers from the crowd as the two players walk in. Special moment for Anisimova, who is playing her first Grand Slam final.
Wimbledon LIVE: Anisimova beat Sabalenka!
In what was one of the best performances of Wimbledon 2025, Anisimova upset World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to win the semi-final. She will definitely be confident about her chances heading into the final today.
Swiatek vs Anisimova LIVE: Iga Swiatek eyes No. 6
For Iga Swiatek, it is also a first Wimbledon final. The 24-year-old Polish tennis sensation has won 4 French Open and one US Open titles. Can she add the coveted Wimbledon plate to her trophy cabinet.
Wimbledon LIVE: Anisimova eyes history
Not only is this the first Grand Slam final for Amanda Anisimova, but she can become today the first American woman to win Wimbledon since Serena Williams did it in 2016! A huge moment for the 23-year-old, whose best finish before this was the French Open semis in 2019.
Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova LIVE: 15 minutes to go!
We are just 15 minutes away from the start of the Wimbledon 2025 women's singles final. Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova will head to Centre Court shortly, and they'll be battling it out in what is the first Wimbledon final for both ladies.
