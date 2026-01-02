Advertisement
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE: India ODI skipper Shubman Gill has not been named in Punjab's Playing XI for the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Sikkim on Saturday. Punjab, led by wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh, won the toss and opted to field. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant-led Delhi also won the toss and opted to field against Services. On the other hand, in-form player Ishan Kishan is all set to lead Jharkhand against Kerala. After the power-packed first four rounds, the Indian domestic cricket tournament is expected to bring some more thrilling action in the fifth round. (LIVE SCORECARD: Punjab vs SikkimJharkhand vs Kerala | Delhi vs Services)

Here are the Live Updates of Vijay Hazare Trophy, Round 5 matches: 

Jan 03, 2026 09:01 (IST)
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: All Toss results

Andhra vs Gujarat - Andhra elects to field

Hayana vs Odisha - Haryana elects to field

Railways vs Saurashtra - Railways elects to field

Delhi vs Services - Delhi elects to field

Chhattisgarh vs Himachal Pradesh - HP elects to bat

Goa vs Uttarakhand - Uttarakhand elects to field

Punjab vs Sikkim - Punjab elects to field

Mumbai vs Maharashtra - Maharashtra elects to bat

Assam vs Bengal - Assam elects to field

Baroda vs Vidarbha - Vidarbha elects to field

Jharkhand vs Kerala - Jharkhand elects to bat

Madhya Pradesh vs Pondicherry - Pondicherry elects to field

Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu - TN elects to field

Karnataka vs Tripura - Tripura elects to field

Jan 03, 2026 08:54 (IST)
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: No Gill in Playing XI

A big shocker is coming in from Jaipur as India ODI skipper Shubman Gill has not been named in the final Playing XI of Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Sikkim. Gill was expected to play today's match but has not been named in the team. 

Jan 03, 2026 08:44 (IST)
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Toss

The toss for Round 5 Vijay Hazare Trophy matches is done. Some major updates are:

Delhi won the toss against Services and opted to field. 

Pondicherry won the toss against Madhya Pradesh and opted to field. 

Andhra Pradesh won the toss against Gujarat and opted to field. 

Jan 03, 2026 08:33 (IST)
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: No spectators for Gill's match

Just like Virat Kohli played his two Vijay Hazare Trophy games behind closed doors at the Centre of Exellence (CoE), no general public will be allowed during Indian ODI skipper Shubman Gill's match for Punjab against Sikkim at the Jaipuria College ground on Saturday. This is due to the security concerns and the lack of seating arrangements for spectators.

Jan 03, 2026 08:27 (IST)
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Big names in focus

Many big names are set to feature in Round 5 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. All eyes are set on Shubman Gill, who will be playing for Punjab, along with India pacer Arshdeep Singh against Sikkim. Rishabh Pant will continue to lead Delhi.

Jan 03, 2026 08:24 (IST)
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Remaining schedule for today

Group C

Maharashtra vs Mumbai at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Punjab vs Sikkim at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Chhattisgarh vs Himachal Pradesh at Anantam Ground, Jaipur

Goa vs Uttarakhand at KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Group D

Delhi vs Services at BCCI COE Ground 2, Bengaluru

Railways vs Saurashtra at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

Haryana vs Odisha at KSCA Cricket Ground 2, Alur

Andhra Pradesh vs Gujarat at KSCA Cricket Ground 3, Alur

Plate Group

Bihar vs Mizoram at Usha Martin Ground, Ranchi

Manipur vs Meghalaya at JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi

Arunachal Pradesh vs Nagaland at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Jan 03, 2026 08:24 (IST)
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Group A and B Schedule today

Group A

Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ground B, Ahmedabad

Jharkhand vs Kerala at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad

Madhya Pradesh vs Puducherry at Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad

Karnataka vs Tripura at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Group B

Jammu & Kashmir vs Uttar Pradesh at Niranjan Shah Stadium C, Rajkot

Baroda vs Vidarbha at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot

Chandigarh vs Hyderabad at Sanosara Cricket Ground A, Rajkot

Assam vs Bengal at Sanosara Cricket Ground B, Rajkot

Jan 03, 2026 08:17 (IST)
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Hello

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Round 5 of the Vijaya Hazare Trophy matches. A very Happy New Year to all our readers as we bring you some of the most thrilling cricket action from all over the world. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

