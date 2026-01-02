Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE: India ODI skipper Shubman Gill has not been named in Punjab's Playing XI for the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Sikkim on Saturday. Punjab, led by wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh, won the toss and opted to field. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant-led Delhi also won the toss and opted to field against Services. On the other hand, in-form player Ishan Kishan is all set to lead Jharkhand against Kerala. After the power-packed first four rounds, the Indian domestic cricket tournament is expected to bring some more thrilling action in the fifth round. (LIVE SCORECARD: Punjab vs Sikkim | Jharkhand vs Kerala | Delhi vs Services)
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: All Toss results
Andhra vs Gujarat - Andhra elects to field
Hayana vs Odisha - Haryana elects to field
Railways vs Saurashtra - Railways elects to field
Delhi vs Services - Delhi elects to field
Chhattisgarh vs Himachal Pradesh - HP elects to bat
Goa vs Uttarakhand - Uttarakhand elects to field
Punjab vs Sikkim - Punjab elects to field
Mumbai vs Maharashtra - Maharashtra elects to bat
Assam vs Bengal - Assam elects to field
Baroda vs Vidarbha - Vidarbha elects to field
Jharkhand vs Kerala - Jharkhand elects to bat
Madhya Pradesh vs Pondicherry - Pondicherry elects to field
Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu - TN elects to field
Karnataka vs Tripura - Tripura elects to field
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: No Gill in Playing XI
A big shocker is coming in from Jaipur as India ODI skipper Shubman Gill has not been named in the final Playing XI of Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Sikkim. Gill was expected to play today's match but has not been named in the team.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Toss
The toss for Round 5 Vijay Hazare Trophy matches is done. Some major updates are:
Delhi won the toss against Services and opted to field.
Pondicherry won the toss against Madhya Pradesh and opted to field.
Andhra Pradesh won the toss against Gujarat and opted to field.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: No spectators for Gill's match
Just like Virat Kohli played his two Vijay Hazare Trophy games behind closed doors at the Centre of Exellence (CoE), no general public will be allowed during Indian ODI skipper Shubman Gill's match for Punjab against Sikkim at the Jaipuria College ground on Saturday. This is due to the security concerns and the lack of seating arrangements for spectators.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Big names in focus
Many big names are set to feature in Round 5 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. All eyes are set on Shubman Gill, who will be playing for Punjab, along with India pacer Arshdeep Singh against Sikkim. Rishabh Pant will continue to lead Delhi.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Remaining schedule for today
Group C
Maharashtra vs Mumbai at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Punjab vs Sikkim at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur
Chhattisgarh vs Himachal Pradesh at Anantam Ground, Jaipur
Goa vs Uttarakhand at KL Saini Ground, Jaipur
Group D
Delhi vs Services at BCCI COE Ground 2, Bengaluru
Railways vs Saurashtra at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur
Haryana vs Odisha at KSCA Cricket Ground 2, Alur
Andhra Pradesh vs Gujarat at KSCA Cricket Ground 3, Alur
Plate Group
Bihar vs Mizoram at Usha Martin Ground, Ranchi
Manipur vs Meghalaya at JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi
Arunachal Pradesh vs Nagaland at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Group A and B Schedule today
Group A
Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ground B, Ahmedabad
Jharkhand vs Kerala at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad
Madhya Pradesh vs Puducherry at Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad
Karnataka vs Tripura at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Group B
Jammu & Kashmir vs Uttar Pradesh at Niranjan Shah Stadium C, Rajkot
Baroda vs Vidarbha at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot
Chandigarh vs Hyderabad at Sanosara Cricket Ground A, Rajkot
Assam vs Bengal at Sanosara Cricket Ground B, Rajkot
