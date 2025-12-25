Rohit Sharma is out first ball! Disaster for the thousands of fans in Jaipur, who had come to watch Rohit bat. The 38-year-old is gone on the very first delivery. Uttarakhand's Bora gets him out in the very first over, with Jagmohan Nagarkoti taking the catch.



After a superb 155 in the first match, Rohit is out for 0 today.