Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli, playing for Delhi against Gujarat, is nearing his half-century in the second group stage round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 on Friday. Kohli walked in to bat with Delhi down to 2/1 after Priyansh Arya's early dismissal, but has played a fiery knock. However, star India batter Rohit Sharma got out for a golden duck, being dismissed on the very first ball in Mumbai's match against Uttarakhand. 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi is also not in action for Bihar, as he is set to receive the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar today, which is the highest civilian honour for children.
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE: Why is Vaibhav Suryavanshi not playing today?
Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, will be awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar today, which is India's highest civilian honour for children (ages 5-18), recognizing his outstanding contribution in Sports. He will receive the award from President Droupadi Murmu, and is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today.
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE: Virat Kohli nearing 50
Kohli has slammed three more boundaries! He is no mood of stopping. This is a blazing start by the 37-year-old, who is now just 14 runs away from his half-century. Kohli is batting on 36 off 20. At the other end, Arpit Rana is on just 5 off 21.
DEL 44/1 (8)
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE: Kohli dealing in boundaries
Virat Kohli is on a roll! Two more boundaries! Delhi's innings is up and running against Gujarat, and it is Kohli stealing the show at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. He has raced to 22 off just 13 balls!
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE: 4, 6, 4 - Kohli off to a flier!
Virat Kohli has started off with a bang! Coming in to bat after Priyansh Arya's early dismissal, the right-hander has slammed two boundaries and a maximum inside his first 10 balls, showing that he is very much in form.
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE: Rohit Sharma golden duck!
Rohit Sharma is out first ball! Disaster for the thousands of fans in Jaipur, who had come to watch Rohit bat. The 38-year-old is gone on the very first delivery. Uttarakhand's Bora gets him out in the very first over, with Jagmohan Nagarkoti taking the catch.
After a superb 155 in the first match, Rohit is out for 0 today.
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE: Kohli, Rohit to bat!
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are both going to bat first! Gujarat have won the toss and opted to bowl against Kohli's Delhi. On the other hand, Uttarakhand have opted to bowl against Mumbai's Rohit.
Rohit is expected to open!
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE: No Gill for Punjab!
Shubman Gill, once again, is not playing for Punjab today! Neither is dashing opener Abhishek Sharma. Punjab are being led today by Prabhsimran Singh against Chhattisgarh, with talents like Salil Arora, Naman Dhir and Ramandeep Singh set to play.
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE: No Suryavanshi in Bihar's playing XI
Major shock! Vaibhav Suryavanshi is not playing for Bihar today! The 14-year-old sensation has not been picked today against Manipur; we're not quite sure yet why.
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE: Rohit-mania in Jaipur!
On Wednesday, more than 10,000 fans flocked to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur to watch Rohit Sharma play. Looks like it could be the same today! Massive fanfare again, with fans rushing to catch a glimpse of the No. 1 ODI batter in the world!
The Craze for Rohit Sharma at SMS stadium, Jaipur.
After seeing a lot of crowd, Rajasthan Cricket Association decided to open two more gates for today's match.
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE: Bihar to bat first!
Big news! Vaibhav Suryavanshi should in action shortly, as Bihar have been put into bat by Manipur in their Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate game. Let's see if the 14-year-old sensation is able to play another stunning knock today!
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE: Records galore on first day
The first matchday of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, on Wednesday, was filled with records tumbling left, right and centre!
A day that saw records galore in the Vijay Hazare Trophy
Here's a look at all the records that were broken on a thrilling Day 1 of the #VijayHazareTrophy 2025-26
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE: Rohit's Mumbai face Uttarakhand
Rohit Sharma's Mumbai, on the other hand, take on Uttarakhand. The 38-year-old Rohit, playing in the Vijay Hazare for the first time in seven years, smashed a breathtaking 155 off just 94 balls to steer Mumbai to a big win.
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE: Kohli's Delhi face Gujarat
Virat Kohli guided Delhi to victory in their first Vijay Hazare Trophy game against Andhra. The 'Chasemaster' was in full flow, turning a chase of 299 into a cakewalk, as Delhi won with more than 12 overs to spare. Today, Delhi will be playing against Gujarat, who boast the likes of Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel and Urvil Patel!
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Will Shubman Gill Play For Punjab?
After missing Punjab's opening game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign against Maharashtra, it would be interesting to see if Shubman Gill, India's ODI captain, finds a place in the playing XI against Chhattisgarh today. Punjab had beaten Maharashtra by 51 runs in their previous match.
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Challenges Kohli, Rohit Mania
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second round of group fixtures in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. It was a memorable outing for icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the opening matches of the domestic one-day tournament while Bihar scripted history, thanks to Vaibhav Suryavanshi's mind-boggling knock of 190 runs. As the players regroup again, the 14-year-old Suryavanshi is bound to share the spotlight with the likes of Kohli and Rohit.