CM Punk now has a match attached to his name for WWE, NXT and AAA's Worlds Collide 2026, and it is a pretty loaded one. The “Second City Saint” is advertised to team with Rey Mysterio and El Grande Americano in a six-man tag against The Judgment Day and Omos at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The show is scheduled for September 26 and will be streamed on YouTube. The Punk match was not the only surprise in the advertised lineup. The card also includes a reunion for Penta and Rey Fenix, a six-woman tag involving Las Tóxicas and Fatal Influence, plus an AAA Reinas Championship match between Roxanna Perez and La Catalina. With the event happening close to Punk's hometown and AEW All Out taking place the same night in nearby Hoffman Estates, there is already a lot packed into this Chicago-area wrestling weekend.

CM Punk's Worlds Collide role shifts into a major six-man tag after losing the Undisputed WWE Championship

Punk's placement on the card is especially notable because the situation around his WWE Championship has changed. He recently lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Sami Zayn, which means the Worlds Collide appearance is no longer a title match. WWE's official results confirm Zayn defeated Punk in Mexico City to take the championship.

Instead, Punk will have Rey Mysterio and El Grande Americano alongside him. Their opponents are listed as The Judgment Day and Omos, giving the match a completely different setup from the title bout Punk could have had before his loss.

The Allstate Arena has these matches advertised for Worlds Collide.



CM Punk in 6 man tag action, Lucha Brothers reunited facing Los Perros Del Mal, Fatal Influence vs Las Tóxicas, and Dragon Lee vs Jack Cartwheel. pic.twitter.com/iavpiMMqUm — kelsey (@itsmekelsey_x) September 16, 2026

The advertised Worlds Collide lineup also brings Penta and Rey Fenix back together for a major reunion

One of the other big pieces of the card is the return of the Lucha Brothers pairing. Penta and Rey Fenix are advertised together against Perros Del Mal, with Angel and Berto likely involved on that side of the matchup.

There is also a six-woman tag as Las Tóxicas' Lady Flammer, Lady Maravilla and La Hiedra are set to face Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid of Fatal Influence. Dragon Lee is also likely to face Jack Cartwheel.

Roxanna Perez vs. La Catalina is already official while more Worlds Collide matches remain advertised

The AAA Reinas Championship match between Roxanna Perez and La Catalina is the advertised bout that had already been made official. That gives the event a championship match alongside the crossover tag bouts.

Worlds Collide takes place on September 26 at Allstate Arena, while AEW All Out is scheduled nearby at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates on the same night. That puts two major wrestling events within a short drive of each other, with Worlds Collide bringing WWE, NXT and AAA together under one card.