Gunther is rising as one of the most dominant wrestlers in the WWE industry. His serious approach and in-ring skills have helped him build a huge fan base. No matter who he faces, he always tries to dominate his opponents in the ring. He consistently delivers his best performances, leaving a lasting impression on the fans.

After ending the careers of the great superstars of the industry, like AJ Styles, Goldberg, and John Cena, he still has several goals he wants to accomplish in his career. One of those is competing in dream matches on the grand stage of WrestleMania.

Dream opponents, Gunther wants to face

Whenever fans discuss with him the potential opponents in WrestleMania, Gunther made it clear that he is interested in facing the biggest names in the wrestling business. Stars like Roman Reigns and CM Punk are mentioned.

A match against Roman Reigns would see two of WWE's most dominant forces collide on the company's biggest stage. Whereas a showdown with CM Punk would bring together two performers known for their intensity and ability to tell compelling stories inside the ring. Both matches have been heavily discussed by fans and would likely create massive interest if they ever became a reality.

WrestleMania is about creating a legacy

The Austrian star made it clear before in an interview that he wants to create unforgettable moments and matches that fans will remember for years. Facing legends in the ring like Roman Reigns and CM Punk is an important part of building that legacy.

That mentality has helped Guther become one of WWE's most respected performers. He constantly seeks new opportunities to test himself against the very best. As his WWE journey continues, fans will keep watching closely to see which dream match turns into reality.

Why fans want these matches to happen

The idea of Gunther facing some of WWE's biggest stars has created a lot of excitement among fans. If WWE decides to book any of these dream showdowns in the future, they would likely be among the most anticipated matches on the WrestleMania card.