Not every wrestling promo ends up on television. Some stay locked away inside WWE's internal systems, seen only by a handful of people backstage. According to former NXT General Manager Ava, one of those lost promos might be the best one she has ever watched.

During an appearance on The Downside podcast, Ava pulled back the curtain on a little-known part of NXT's creative process. Talent can upload practice matches and promo videos to an internal website for coaches and staff to review. While browsing that platform one day, she stumbled across something she still remembers years later.

The promo started as wrestling trash talk before taking a sharp turn

Ava explained that the segment involved two female wrestlers. One of them was delivering a promo against an opponent who, according to Ava's description, had "Trump-supporting allegations" attached to her. The opponent had been accusing the other wrestler of running away from her. Then the promo suddenly shifted into territory nobody expected.

The wrestler firing back referenced Trump and followed it up with a geopolitical line connected to a developing international conflict. Ava recalled the moment because of how unexpectedly aggressive and creative the response was.

Timing played a huge role in why the promo stood out

According to Ava, the promo was recorded only a few days after the war in Iran had started. That real-world context made the remarks feel far more controversial than a typical wrestling insult.

The combination of politics, current events, and personal attacks pushed the promo into territory that would almost certainly never be approved for television. Ava openly admitted that fans will never get to hear it.

Ava compared the promo to something out of a different league

Ava recalled watching it with her partner and a friend before all three of them simply closed the computer and walked away. Not because they disliked it, but because they couldn't believe what they had just heard.

Ava even joked that Shakespeare himself couldn't have written something better. Out of every promo she encountered during her WWE run, this was the one she called her favourite.

The story offered a rare glimpse into how much material gets created behind the scenes that never reaches viewers. Fans see only the final version of WWE programming, while countless ideas, matches, and promos remain hidden from public view.

Ava also opened up about her WWE departure

Ava noted that there wasn't a single major incident or specific reason behind the move. Instead, she had been thinking about several things in her life and ultimately decided it was time for a different chapter.

She made it clear that she has no regrets about her WWE experience. The former NXT authority figure described her time with the company as a dream opportunity and said she remains grateful for everything that came with it.

Ava said she's happy with where she is now and wouldn't change either her time in WWE or her decision to move on from it.