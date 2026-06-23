WWE Raw arrived in London with Night of Champions just days away, and several major rivalries took another step forward. Two championship matches were on the card, tournament finalists delivered their final messages, and a few friendships looked beyond repair by the end of the night.

The biggest headline came in the main event where the World Tag Team Championships changed hands. Elsewhere, Lyra Valkyria shocked Bayley after a Women's Tag Team Championship loss, Chad Gable attempted to make peace with Alpha Academy, and Liv Morgan continued her rivalry with IYO SKY ahead of the Queen of the Ring final.

Paige and Brie Bella vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria (Women's Tag Team Championship)

The Women's Tag Team Championships were defended for the first time since May as Paige and Brie Bella faced Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

The challengers controlled large portions of the match and came close to capturing the titles. Valkyria nearly had the champions beaten after connecting with Night Wing, but Brie Bella managed to break up the pinfall before the referee could count three.

The opening allowed Paige to recover and hit Ram-Paige on Valkyria moments later. That proved enough to keep the championships with the Bellas.

Winner - Paige and Brie Bella (STILL WWE Women's Tag Team Champions)

Lyra Valkyria attacks Bayley after the match

The title match wasn't the end of the story. A frustrated Valkyria snapped after the defeat. Bayley attempted to encourage her partner following the loss, but Valkyria responded with a sudden attack. She repeatedly drove Bayley into the ropes before officials rushed to separate them.

Even that wasn't enough. Valkyria broke free and delivered Night Wing to Bayley before leaving the area without saying a word.

Ethan Page vs. Dragon Lee

The issues between Ethan Page and Dragon Lee continued inside the ring. Lee had several moments where victory looked within reach. His speed and high-flying offense kept Page under pressure throughout the contest, including a series of attacks around ringside.

The match ended in controversial fashion. As Lee pushed for the finish, Page landed a low blow and followed it up with Ego Plex to steal the victory.

Winner - Ethan Page

Jimmy Uso vs. LA Knight

LA Knight and Jimmy Uso finally met one-on-one after recent tensions involving The Bloodline.

Both men exchanged momentum throughout the match until Solo Sikoa unexpectedly appeared near ringside. His arrival immediately created confusion, especially considering his recent issues with several members of the group.

The finish came when Sikoa delivered a Samoan Spike to Jimmy behind the referee's back. Knight took advantage of the opening and connected with BFT to secure the victory.

Winner - LA Knight

The Vision vs. The Street Profits (WWE Men's Tag Team Championship)

The main event saw Austin Theory and Bron Breakker defend the World Tag Team Championships against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

The champions controlled much of the match through quick tags and frequent distractions. Ford spent a long stretch fighting from underneath while Theory and Breakker isolated him from his partner.

Everything changed during the closing minutes. Logan Paul attempted to get involved once again, but Joe Hendry appeared and forced him away from ringside. Shortly after, Seth Rollins entered the situation and struck Theory with brass knuckles, drawing Breakker away from the ring.

With the champions thrown off balance, Dawkins delivered a spinebuster before Ford followed with a Frog Splash. The three-count completed the comeback and crowned new champions.

Winner - The Street Profits (New WWE Men's Tag Team Champions)