WWE RAW took place in Baltimore on June 16, and the show opened with the arrival of Roman Reigns, The Usos and Jacob Fatu. During the opening segment, Roman Reigns officially acknowledged Jacob Fatu as part of the OTC movement, leading to the birth of “OTC 2.0.”

Everything seemed to be going smoothly until comedian and television host Eric Andre, who was attending the show, started teasing Jacob Fatu. The situation quickly escalated as Fatu dragged Andre into the ring and prepared to attack him. He was initially stopped from delivering a splash, but moments later Roman Reigns himself gave the green light. Jacob Fatu then hit Eric Andre with two devastating splashes.

WWE RAW June 16 Results, Winners and Highlights

1. Iyo Sky vs Raquel Rodriguez - Queen of the Ring (Winner - Iyo Sky)

Iyo Sky and Raquel Rodriguez put on a hard-fought match in the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Raquel used her power advantage throughout the contest, but Iyo's speed and resilience helped her stay in the match. In the closing moments, Iyo connected with her signature move, the Moonsault, to secure the victory and earn a place in the Queen of the Ring Final.

2. Rusev vs Chad Gable (Winner - Chad Gable)

Chad Gable stepped up against the powerful Rusev in a hard-fought singles match. Rusev dominated several portions of the match with his strength, but Chad Gable refused to back down. After surviving Rusev's offence and taking advantage of a key opening, Chad Gable managed to score the upset victory and earn one of the biggest wins of his recent WWE run.

3. Charlotte Flair vs Roxanne Perez (Winner - Charlotte Flair)

Roxanne Perez put up a strong fight against Charlotte Flair, but the veteran superstar stayed in control even after huge damage to her hand during a crucial moment. Charlotte picked up the victory by figure-eight leg lock submission.

4. Oba Femi vs Dominik Mysterio (Winner - Oba Femi)

Dominik Mysterio tried to gain an advantage through his usual tactics, but Oba Femi overpowered him throughout the contest. Oba's dominant performance earned him a place in the tournament final.

Biggest shocking moments from WWE RAW

The biggest moment of the night came when Roman Reigns made his return and received a huge reaction from the crowd. His appearance immediately changed the atmosphere of the show and hinted at major developments in WWE's main-event scene.