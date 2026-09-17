WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has a major interview coming up with journalist Graham Bensinger. Heyman revealed the news through his Instagram Stories, sharing three pictures with Bensinger. For a wrestling personality who has spent years shaping major WWE storylines, this is a chance to hear directly from the man behind some of the biggest moments in the business.

The announcement comes while Heyman remains connected to another interesting WWE conversation. Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal has suggested that Oba Femi should turn heel and align with the legendary manager. That idea comes after Oba defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam and sent him into retirement, with Heyman showing respect toward the Nigerian star.

WWE legend Paul Heyman reveals his next big interview

Heyman took to Instagram Stories to reveal that he will be sitting down for an interview with Graham Bensinger. He posted three pictures with the journalist, giving fans a look at the upcoming conversation.

Bensinger is known for interviewing some of the biggest names in the world. His next guest will be a man whose wrestling career includes work as a manager, a creative mind, and a major figure in WWE.

Why Paul Heyman has so much wrestling history to discuss

Heyman has managed several huge names during his career, including Brock Lesnar, CM Punk and Roman Reigns. He was also central to WWE's Bloodline storyline from 2020 to 2024, making his work a major part of that period in the company.

He was known as an ECW creative guru. His career has moved through different roles, but the common thread is his influence on wrestling stories and the stars involved in them.

Why Jinder Mahal wants Paul Heyman to manage Oba Femi

Jinder Mahal has already shared an idea for what could happen with Oba Femi. Taking to Instagram, the former WWE Champion suggested that the Nigerian star should turn heel and team up with Heyman.

Mahal wrote:

“Turn Oba Femi heel. Just like Brock Lesnar when he was when he debuted, have him destroy everybody and let the crowd naturally turn him babyface. Put him with Heyman.”

The pitch is built around Oba becoming an intimidating heel first, then allowing the audience to turn him into a babyface naturally.

Oba's connection to Lesnar is also one reason the suggestion stands out. He defeated Brock at SummerSlam, sending him into retirement. Lesnar had also publicly endorsed Oba as the company's future. That has led to Heyman's respect for the Nigerian wrestler.