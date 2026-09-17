Nikki Bella has finally addressed the short SmackDown match that had fans wondering why she and Paige were given barely any time to settle their latest WWE feud. The two former Divas Champions were involved in a roughly three-minute bout on the blue brand, but it ended sooner than expected. She revealed that she came prepared for something much bigger, and her explanation for the short match puts the blame on her longtime rival.

The Bella Army leader spoke about the situation on The Nikki & Brie Show, where she admitted that she and Paige were expecting something closer to a PLE-level match. Instead, their Friday night showdown ended with Bella picking up the win after using the ropes for leverage during the pinfall. With the finish leaving plenty of room for questions, Nikki's comments give a different angle on what happened inside the ring.

Why Nikki Bella expected a much longer match with Paige

The rivalry between Nikki and Paige had been building for several weeks before the two finally met in the ring. Bella explained that she had prepared for a much bigger match, expecting the kind of time and storytelling usually associated with a premium live event.

But the actual bout lasted only a few minutes. That gap between expectations and what happened became the main issue for Bella, especially after friends began messaging her about the short duration.

Speaking on her podcast, she said, “Our numbers ended up being the most talked about from SmackDown.” She also explained that she loves storytelling and was happy to keep building the rivalry if that was the direction WWE wanted.

Nikki Bella says Paige was responsible for the short match

Bella had a very direct answer when discussing why the match ended so quickly.

“My friends were texting like, ‘Why was that only two minutes?' It's her fault. Go tell Paige. It's her fault. She came in like an angry woman.”

That comment came while Bella was discussing the match on The Nikki & Brie Show. Rather than treating the short bout as the end of their feud, she suggested that the story could continue with more tension between the two veterans.

What happens next in the Nikki Bella and Paige feud?

The SmackDown match didn't have a clean finish, with Bella using the ropes during the pinfall. That leaves the rivalry with plenty of room for another confrontation, especially since the two continued taking shots at each other after the show.

Their feud has also become personal. Paige brought up Nikki Bella's past with John Cena, while Nikki fired back at her rival on social media. Those exchanges have added another layer to the storyline beyond what happened in the ring.

Bella's comments make one thing clear: she expected a bigger match, but she's still interested in the story continuing. The question is whether WWE gives the two veterans another chance to settle things properly.