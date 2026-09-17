CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel could be back on the table, but the road to it might be completely different this time. With WWE Crown Jewel scheduled for November 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Punk could find a way into another showdown with The OTC. It may not start with WWE booking a regular rematch between the two.

The big twist is Money in the Bank. CM Punk recently lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Sami Zayn in Mexico City, while Roman Reigns is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight at Money in the Bank on October 10. If Punk enters the ladder match and wins the briefcase, his next move could change the entire Crown Jewel picture.

CM Punk's Money in the Bank win could change everything

Punk's championship loss to Sami Zayn came after a chaotic contest involving Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae. Zayn managed to defeat The Second City Saint, leaving Punk without the title he had been holding.

A normal route back would be another scheduled championship match. But the Money in the Bank contract offers something else. If Punk wins it, he gets a guaranteed championship opportunity that could put him right back into the Undisputed WWE Championship picture.

The briefcase would also give him control over when that opportunity happens. Sami Zayn wouldn't know exactly when Punk might strike. That's where the situation gets interesting.

Why Sami Zayn could become the key to Punk vs. Reigns

The reported scenario doesn't require Punk to defeat Zayn in a traditional rematch. Instead, he could wait for the right moment and cash in after another exhausting title defence.

If the cash-in succeeds, Punk would regain the Undisputed WWE Championship before Crown Jewel. That would instantly create a different kind of story around his potential match with Reigns.

Rather than Punk simply earning a rematch against Roman, he could force his way into the event by using the briefcase. It's a much more unexpected route, and it gives the former champion a reason to make the move himself.

Roman Reigns could meet Punk in a champion vs. champion match

Roman's Money in the Bank match against LA Knight is another piece of this possible setup. If Reigns retains the World Heavyweight Championship, he could arrive at Crown Jewel as a champion, with Punk potentially holding the Undisputed WWE Championship.

That opens the door to a champion vs. champion showdown, with the Crown Jewel Championship at stake.

For Punk, it could be about proving his loss to Zayn was only a setback. Reigns, meanwhile, would have the chance to defeat his longtime rival and establish himself as the dominant champion.

The interesting part is that WWE wouldn't need to announce Punk vs. Reigns months ahead. A Money in the Bank win and a successful cash-in could create the match on its own.