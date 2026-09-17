Roman Reigns has given fans another look at his World Heavyweight Championship night in Mexico City, this time away from the usual broadcast clips. The former Undisputed WWE Champion shared unseen footage from his RAW appearance, showing parts of the night that viewers didn't get to see during the original show. His Instagram post included backstage moments as well as his entrance before the title fight.

The match itself had plenty going on, with Penta arriving as the No. 1 contender after winning a luchador tournament. He had already beaten Laredo Kid, La Parka, and Rey Fenix on the way to earning the championship opportunity. Once the bell rang, Penta pushed Reigns hard and came close to taking the title, but the champion survived the challenge and left Mexico City still holding the World Heavyweight Championship.

Reigns Gives Fans A Look At What Happened Away From The Ring

The new footage focuses on the atmosphere around Reigns' championship defense rather than only the match itself. His Instagram upload featured backstage footage and his entrance, giving a different view of the RAW appearance in Mexico City.

That matters because the televised match only showed one part of the night. The shared clips put Reigns' arrival and behind-the-scenes moments alongside the action fans already saw on RAW.

Penta's road to that match was also pretty stacked. He won the luchador tournament and defeated three opponents Laredo Kid, La Parka, and Rey Fenix to secure his shot.

Penta Came Close To Taking The World Heavyweight Championship

Once Penta got his opportunity, he wasn't simply there to make up the numbers. The match was praised by the WWE Universe, and the challenger had several moments where the championship looked within reach.

One of the biggest came after Penta connected with the Mexican Destroyer. Reigns was pushed into a difficult position, but he managed to recover before Penta could finish the job.

The champion ultimately found a way through the challenge. Reigns retained the World Heavyweight Championship, adding Penta to the list of successful title defenses during his current reign.

Roman Reigns' Championship Run Already Includes Major Defenses

Reigns won the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating CM Punk on Night 2 of WrestleMania 42. Since then, his reign has included title defenses against Jacob Fatu, with two successful defenses against him already recorded.

He also defended the championship against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam before facing Penta on RAW in Mexico City.

There is another storyline running alongside all this. Sami Zayn recently became Undisputed WWE Champion after defeating CM Punk on SmackDown in Mexico City, and the former Bloodline stablemates could potentially meet in a champion-vs.-champion match at Crown Jewel.

Zayn said the storytelling around a match with Reigns would be "incredible." For now, though, Reigns' latest post keeps the focus on the Mexico City night and the footage fans didn't see the first time around.