Fans have been waiting for an update on Piper Niven ever since she disappeared from WWE television last year following a serious neck injury. Now, the former champion has finally shared a major health update, and people online quickly started reacting. After months away from the ring and very little information about her condition, Niven revealed that she recently underwent an anterior discectomy to help deal with the neck issues she had been struggling with for quite some time.

The update spread fast across social media after Piper Niven posted that she had been discharged from the hospital and was now “living large.” Fans were especially relieved after seeing her smiling in the photo she shared online. Many also noticed that she appeared to be recovering well after surgery, even though she still had visible bandages from the procedure. The post quickly sparked fresh discussion about whether this could finally be the first big step toward her WWE return.

Piper Niven revealed she is recovering after undergoing neck surgery

Earlier this week, Piper Niven broke her silence about her health situation and confirmed that she had undergone an anterior discectomy. The surgery was done to help with the neck problems that had kept her away from WWE television since the summer of 2025.

Soon after the procedure, Niven shared another update on social media showing that she had already been discharged from the hospital. In the photo, she was smiling while eating fruit, something many fans pointed out as a positive sign following neck surgery. Social media users also noticed the plaster covering the scar on her neck along with another bandage on her hand from a recently removed canula.

The clip and images quickly went viral among wrestling fans, with many hoping the surgery could finally help reduce the pain she had reportedly been dealing with for months behind the scenes.

Piper Niven's health battle reminded fans how dangerous wrestling injuries can be

Before this latest update, Piper Niven had already opened up about how difficult things had become during her WWE hiatus. Many fans were unaware that she had returned to Scotland while dealing with severe neck-related problems away from the spotlight.

Niven previously revealed on social media that her condition had affected her mobility so badly that she struggled to stand for more than a few minutes at a time. That earlier update shocked many fans and made people realise how serious the injury had become.

Neck injuries have remained a major issue in professional wrestling, with stars like Paige and Edge taking long breaks before eventually returning. Meanwhile, Kevin Owens has also been sidelined for over a year due to a neck injury, while Big E has remained out of the ring since suffering his injury in 2022.

For now, fans are still talking online about Piper Niven's recovery, and many are hoping this latest update means her road back to WWE has finally started.