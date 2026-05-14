WWE fans have been wondering what happened to Elio LeFleur after the NXT star suddenly disappeared from in-ring action earlier this year. It has now been 55 days since he was last seen competing, and the young WWE talent has finally shared a fresh update about his recovery journey. While there's still no confirmed return date, his latest social media post gave fans a small but positive sign that things are moving in the right direction. For those who missed it, Elio LeFleur suffered a shoulder injury during an eight-man tag team match at a WWE live event on March 20. The injury was serious enough that he needed surgery on his right shoulder. After the operation, LeFleur confirmed that the surgery went successfully, but the setback also forced him to give up the WWE Speed Championship since he could no longer compete regularly. Since then, fans had barely heard much from him until this newest update dropped online.

Elio LeFleur shares workout clip as recovery continues after shoulder surgery

Elio LeFleur recently posted a short recovery update on social media, and fans quickly noticed one major detail: his shoulder sling is finally off. In the clip, the WWE NXT star can be seen slowly using an Air Bike while continuing rehab work on his shoulder.

The video was pretty simple, but it still caught attention because it's the first real physical update fans have seen from him in weeks. He captioned the post with just one word: "Everyday."

The workout itself looked controlled and careful, clearly showing he's still avoiding too much pressure on the injured shoulder. Even though he's back in the gym, LeFleur still seems to be taking things slowly during recovery.

Why Elio LeFleur has been missing from WWE programming for nearly two months

LeFleur has been part of WWE since October 2024 and was slowly building momentum before the injury stopped everything. Because of the shoulder surgery, he has remained away from WWE programming for almost two months now.

At the moment, WWE has not announced any timeline for his return to action. Fans are still waiting to see when the former WWE Speed Champion will be medically cleared again.

Meanwhile, another WWE star, Bianca Belair, also recently shared an update about her own injury situation online. Belair revealed that her finger remains heavily swollen after the injury she suffered during her WrestleMania Triple Threat match against IYO Sky and Rhea Ripley last year.

She also shared that her ring size changed significantly because of the swelling. Bianca is currently away from in-ring competition as well, and there is still no official return date for her either.