Rey Fenix has hinted at frustration over his current WWE run after reacting to brother Penta receiving another major championship spotlight on RAW. The SmackDown star posted a public message after WWE confirmed Penta will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Ethan Page at Saturday Night's Main Event later this month.

Fans quickly began discussing Rey Fenix's WWE future because the former AEW star has struggled to gain momentum since arriving in the company in 2025, while Penta has become one of the biggest breakout stars on RAW.

Rey Fenix speaks out after Penta title announcement

Penta's WWE rise has been rapid. Since debuting, the Intercontinental Champion has picked up wins against names including Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor and Kofi Kingston.

His momentum continued after he retained the Intercontinental Championship in a chaotic Ladder Match at WrestleMania 42. WWE later announced that Penta's next title defence will take place against Ethan Page at Saturday Night's Main Event. Shortly after the announcement, Rey Fenix posted a message on social media that immediately caught fans' attention.

“I love my brother, but i will like to have my chance. #AN1M0,” Fenix wrote.

The reaction online was immediate, with many fans arguing that Rey Fenix deserves a stronger push on SmackDown. Since signing with WWE in 2025, Fenix has lost half of his televised matches and has largely remained outside any major storyline direction. His most recent televised singles match came in February 2026, when he lost to Trick Williams on SmackDown.

Could The Lucha Brothers reunite in WWE?



Before joining WWE, Penta and Rey Fenix became one of wrestling's most popular tag teams as The Lucha Brothers. Together, they won championships across promotions including ROH, AAA and AEW. Many fans expected WWE to reunite the duo quickly after both stars arrived in the company. Instead, WWE has kept them on separate brands while focusing on singles competition. Back in March 2026, Penta addressed the possibility of teaming with his brother again during an interview with SA Live. The RAW star admitted he wants the reunion to happen eventually, though he also said he does not know when it could become reality. For now, Penta remains one of RAW's top babyfaces and a dominant Intercontinental Champion, while Rey Fenix is still waiting for the opportunity that could finally change his position on SmackDown.