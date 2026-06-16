A man whose idea ended up becoming one of WWE's most recognizable events has passed away at the age of 89. Eddie Andelman, a longtime sports radio personality and close friend of Vince McMahon, was remembered by his family in a statement announcing his death. While many wrestling fans know King of the Ring as a major WWE tournament that has existed for decades, fewer know the story of the person who helped bring it to life. Outside of wrestling, Andelman built a reputation in sports broadcasting and became one of the most influential voices in Boston radio.

Family remembers Eddie Andelman after his passing

The announcement came through a statement released by his family. They described him as a deeply loved husband, father, and grandfather who played an important role in the lives of those around him.

According to the statement, Andelman was married to his wife for 57 years and was admired by his children and grandchildren. His family also reflected on the impact he had beyond the home, saying he helped thousands of people and entertained millions throughout his career.

One part of the tribute focused on his journey from humble beginnings in Dorchester to becoming a successful figure in business and broadcasting. The statement also highlighted his influence on sports radio, with some people referring to him as the godfather of the format.

How Eddie Andelman became connected to WWE

Even though Andelman was primarily known for radio, he developed a close friendship with the McMahon family over the years. That relationship eventually led to one of the most important contributions of his career inside the wrestling world.

The concept that would later become King of the Ring started as a charity event. The goal was to raise money for children's organizations supporting young people dealing with pediatric cancer and cystic fibrosis.

The lasting WWE legacy fans still see today

Andelman worked with Vince McMahon and WWE on the first King of the Ring tournament in 1985. The following year, the event returned once again. Both editions were held at Sullivan Stadium, where Andelman owned a partial interest in the land.

Four decades later, King of the Ring remains part of WWE programming and continues to be one of the company's most recognizable tournament concepts. As another edition of the tournament approaches, Andelman's role in creating it remains a lasting piece of wrestling history.