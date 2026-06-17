WWE's schedule is packed over the next couple of weeks, but one announcement from NXT quietly stood out from the rest. While fans are already looking ahead to major championship matches at Great American Bash, the company revealed something it has never offered before for the event. The news arrived during the June 16 episode of NXT and immediately added a different feel to the upcoming show.

The premium live event takes place in just under two weeks and continues a tradition that has become familiar to modern NXT viewers. Great American Bash may be remembered by longtime wrestling fans from the Ruthless Aggression era, but in recent years WWE has brought the name back as part of NXT's yearly event lineup. This year's edition already features several title bouts and rivalry matches, making it one of the brand's busiest cards of the summer.

WWE is bringing a tailgate party to Great American Bash for the first time

Instead of limiting the experience to what happens inside the venue, WWE announced that fans will be able to take part in a parking lot tailgate and watch party outside the Performance Center. The gathering will happen alongside Great American Bash and marks the first time the company has promoted this kind of setup for the event.

For anyone unfamiliar with the term, a tailgate is essentially a pre-event gathering that often includes food and a barbecue-style atmosphere. It's commonly associated with football games across the United States, where fans meet up before kickoff and spend hours celebrating together.

The event card already features several championship matches

The announcement comes as Great American Bash continues to build a packed lineup. Lola Vice is scheduled to defend the NXT Women's Championship against Kendal Grey in one of the biggest matches on the card.

The NXT Championship will also be on the line when Tony D'Angelo faces Naraku, previously known to many wrestling fans as EVIL. Those aren't the only title matches planned either.

Myles Borne is set to defend the NXT North American Championship against Tavion Heights. Elsewhere, Wren Sinclair will put the Speed Championship up for grabs against either Arianna Grace or Izzi Dame.

A personal rivalry will also be settled at the event

Away from the championships, one grudge match has also been confirmed. Dion Lennox and Saquon Shugars are set to meet in a Darkstate clash, adding a personal rivalry to a card that is already heavy on title defenses.

With the tailgate party now part of the weekend plans, WWE is turning Great American Bash into more than just a few hours of wrestling. Fans heading to the Performance Center will have something to do before the first bell rings, while the event itself remains loaded with championship stakes from top to bottom.