Mya Lynn Lesnar was born on April 10, 2002, in Minnesota, the daughter of Brock Lesnar and his former girlfriend Nicole McClain. She grew up with the Lesnar name, which in certain circles means one thing: a man who won the NCAA heavyweight wrestling championship, conquered the UFC, and terrorised WWE for two decades. Mya had different plans. She picked up a shot put and started throwing.

Twenty-three years old in 2026, she has already accumulated a championship record that stands independently of anything her father achieved. Two NCAA national titles. A top-five all-time throw in NCAA women's history. An undefeated 2025 outdoor season. A sixth-place finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics. That résumé belongs to her.

The Titles That Defined Her College Career

Mya began her college career at Arizona State before transferring to Colorado State, where her development accelerated quickly inside the Mountain West Conference. In March 2024 she won the NCAA Division I Indoor shot put title at The Track at New Balance in Boston, recording 18.53 metres to claim her first national championship and Colorado State's first indoor title in shot put.

Fourteen months later she doubled up. At the 2025 NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, she launched a throw of 19.01 metres on her very first attempt, held the lead throughout, and won the outdoor title by a margin of around 16 centimetres over Illinois' Abria Smith. It was the first outdoor national title for Colorado State in any event since 2005.

Her personal best of 19.60 metres, set at the Doug Max Invitational in 2025, places her fifth all-time on the NCAA women's outdoor shot put record list. She has won the Mountain West Conference shot put title four consecutive times.

What Comes After College

Mya has said openly that she believes she can compete professionally. She finished sixth at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a throw of 19.01 metres, a mark that would have placed her on the medal stand at many previous Games. The professional circuit awaits, and the groundwork is already laid.

Brock Lesnar won his NCAA championship in wrestling in 2000. His daughter won hers in track and field in 2024 and 2025. The Lesnar name still generates headlines. For the first time in a generation, it is generating them for two very different reasons.