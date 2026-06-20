John Cena is a name almost everybody knows. Whether you grew up watching him in WWE or have been a fan of his Hollywood movies, he's a legend. So, who is John Cena's wife? Here's everything to know about Shay Shariatzadeh and her relationship with the wrestling champion.

Shariatzadeh, John Cena's wife, resides in Vancouver but was born in Iran. Shay isn't just “the celebrity wife” type either. She's a Canadian engineer who clearly worked her tail off to get where she is, holding down big roles at companies like Motorola Solutions. When you listen to John talk about her, you can tell he's super proud of her and her brain, not just that they're a couple. They seem like a true team, which is a massive change from the way his relationship used to play out in the headlines.

How They Bumped Into Each Other

John was just grabbing a bite at a restaurant on Super Bowl Sunday, and that's where he saw Shay. A friend of hers was bold enough to walk over and ask for a photo, and Shay just tagged along. One minute he was signing an autograph, and the next, he'd met the person he'd eventually marry.

The pair first went public on the red carpet in 2019

Their red-carpet debut was in October 2019 at the premiere of “Playing with Fire,” which was being shot when he first met Shariatzadeh. Cena wore a crisp navy-blue suit and red tie, and Shariatzadeh sparkled in a sequined silver and black dress. "It's a beautiful day for a movie premiere, and I got a beautiful date," Cena told ET at the premiere of 'Playing with Fire.'

"I'm just extremely grateful. What's truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I'm involved with in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special."

Cena has been dating her after breaking up with Nikki Bella

Cena and former fiancée Nikki Bella ended their engagement in April 2018, weeks before their would-be wedding in Mexico. "While this decision was not made easily, we remain caring, close friends who have a tremendous amount of respect for each other," they stated on Bella's Twitter.

The couple dated for 6 years. Following the breakup, Bella began dating her Dancing with the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev, and Cena wasn't publicly linked with any of his ex-fiancées' Dancing pals until he was spotted walking hand-in-hand after their dinner at a Vancouver restaurant.