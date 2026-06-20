We all know Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The guy is a walking powerhouse, constantly juggling massive blockbuster movies, his own tequila brand, and a workout routine that would honestly make an Olympian pass out. But if you scroll through his Instagram or catch him in an interview, you'll notice something cool: the second he talks about his wife, his entire vibe shifts. Lauren is far more than simply "The Rock's wife." She's a seriously talented singer-songwriter with rock music in her DNA: her father was Sib Hashian, the original drummer for the rock band Boston! But despite her impressive talents, Lauren manages to fly under the radar and completely eschew the crazy world of Hollywood. She's the anchor of the family, and seeing them all together helps remind us that even for a globally recognised superstar, family always comes first.

A Relationship Built on Trust and Support

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's wife, singer-songwriter Lauren Hashian, met through her father on the set of the film The Game Plan, starring 'The Rock', while it was filming. The couple began dating in 2007.

The pair met thanks to mutual industry friends while Johnson was filming in the Boston area at the time. “He said we met in Boston when he was shooting; I met him; we'd met one or two times before,” she explained of her Hollywood hubby. Johnson added: “And when that happened, our respective ex's at the time got together, so we became friends, and then we became lovers, and the love became the marriage.

The Couple Finally Tied the Knot

12 years of partners-in-crime later, the two decided to get married in 2019, and they did it the most badass way possible: by going under the radar. They avoided any super glam, highly publicised celebrity wedding and opted for a low-key sunrise wedding in Hawaii.

No cameras or press, just the two of them, their kids and a few close family members watching the sunrise and tying the knot on a secluded cliff. It's the kind of moment that seems too peaceful and perfect for anyone outside of Hawaii. The Rock called it the best day of his life, and we're not surprised by it one bit.