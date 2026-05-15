John Cena has built his image around strength, confidence, and his famous “You Can't See Me” catchphrase. But recently in an interview with People, the WWE legend revealed that he was actually dealing with real vision and eye health problems behind the scenes. Isn't that ironic? The 17-time WWE Champion and actor shared that he had been diagnosed with Demodex blepharitis, a lesser-known eyelid disease that caused redness, irritation, itchiness, and blurry vision.

Cena explained that he ignored the symptoms for quite some time because he assumed they were just normal signs of getting older. At 49, he thought spending too much time under bright lights, constantly looking at screens, and age itself were probably the reason behind the discomfort. But after finally going for an eye exam, things turned out to be more serious than he expected.

John Cena says he ignored the symptoms before finally visiting an eye doctor

According to Cena, he started noticing constant redness in his eyes along with itchiness and crust forming around his eyelashes after waking up. At the same time, his eyesight also began changing, making him wonder if he needed glasses.

Instead of immediately seeing a doctor, Cena admitted he kept brushing the symptoms aside. Since he spends so much time in front of cameras and screens, he convinced himself the irritation was temporary. But eventually, he realized it was affecting both his work and everyday life.

The WWE star later encouraged people not to delay regular eye checkups, saying they are just as important as dental visits or other routine health appointments. After finally meeting with a professional, he was diagnosed with Demodex blepharitis, also known as DB.

What is Demodex blepharitis and how did John Cena treat it?

Demodex blepharitis is an eyelid condition linked to microscopic mites that live around hair follicles. The disease can lead to itchy eyes, swelling, redness, and flaky buildup near the eyelashes. Cena admitted he had never even heard about the condition before doctors diagnosed him with it.

After the diagnosis, he was prescribed XDEMVY, an FDA-approved prescription eye drop treatment from Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. Cena shared that his symptoms improved quickly after starting the treatment, especially the redness and irritation that had been bothering him for months.

He also revealed that learning about the condition completely changed how he looks at health and wellness now. Earlier in life, Cena said he focused mostly on physical strength and intense training during his WWE career. But over the last few years, his priorities have shifted more toward overall health, mobility, mental wellness, and preventive care.

Cena now says he wants to stay proactive about his health moving forward and hopes others stop ignoring symptoms the way he once did.