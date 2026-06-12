The Rock has been linked to WWE return rumours for what feels like forever. Even when he's busy with movie projects, speculation about another appearance never really disappears. This year, though, things feel a bit different.

A recent update from The Rock himself suggests that wrestling is not where his attention is right now. While fans continue wondering whether he'll revisit any of the major WWE stories he was involved in during 2024, his latest comments point in another direction entirely.

The Rock is focusing on Hollywood after missing out on an Oscar nomination

During an interview with Esquire, The Rock opened up about not receiving an Oscar nomination for his role in The Smashing Machine.

He admitted that a nomination would have meant a lot to him. While he appreciated being part of those conversations, he didn't hide his disappointment over the outcome.

What stood out most was what he said next.

Rather than dwelling on it, The Rock explained that the experience has motivated him to work even harder. He said the setback has put a new fire in him and pushed him to get back to work.

"It would have been incredible to get nominated for an Oscar," he said before explaining that not receiving a nomination has "lit a fire" in him to get back to work. That comment may not have been about WWE, but it says plenty about where his attention is right now.

WWE's unfinished stories may have to stay on hold

The Rock was involved in some of WWE's biggest storylines in 2024, which is one reason return speculation has continued throughout 2026.

His latest remarks don't officially rule out another appearance. He never said he was done with WWE. At the same time, he also didn't hint at any plans to come back.

Instead, his attention appears to be on achieving more in Hollywood.

That leaves WWE without one of its biggest crossover stars and makes it harder to imagine any immediate continuation of the stories he left behind.

A former WWE personality recently weighed in on The Rock's success

The Rock's name was also brought up recently by former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman during an appearance on the Behind the Turnbuckle Studios podcast.

Coachman recalled Triple H's ambitions outside wrestling and argued that many top stars eventually look for opportunities beyond the ring. He pointed to names such as John Cena, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and MJF as examples of wrestlers expanding into entertainment.

For The Rock, though, the next chapter appears clear. His latest comments suggest he's focused on proving himself in Hollywood, which means WWE may have to wait a lot longer before seeing The Final Boss back on television.