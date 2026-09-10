The Rock and John Cena are two of the most iconic WWE superstars of this generation. Both took their WWE fame way past the boundaries of professional wrestling. However, in 2026, the net worth figures are not close at all. As of 2026, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is worth $800 million, whereas Cena is worth $80 million. It means a difference of $720 million, despite the fact that both have become immensely famous within the same professional wrestling organization. The difference in their net worth is due to their career trajectories. After taking a break from wrestling during 2017, Cena built a second career via films, television and endorsements. On the other hand, The Rock took his career even further, combining acting with production companies, brand partnerships and business interests. Cena announced his retirement from in-ring activities in December 2025, while The Rock is still involved with WWE as a TKO board member.

The Rock vs John Cena Net Worth in 2026

While The Rock won in the numbers category, the important part is the career path. While The Rock's fortune is mainly due to acting and business sectors, Cena's $80 million fortune was accumulated via WWE and Hollywood careers.

Category The Rock John Cena Net Worth $800 million $80 million Main wealth drivers Wrestling, films, production, business Wrestling, acting, endorsements Listed career base salaries $393.55 million Not listed Biggest listed movie payday $50 million, Red One $280,000, The Marine Real-estate highlight $27.8M Beverly Hills home Florida home worth about $4M Car collection Luxury/performance vehicles 20+ rare/custom cars

The Rock vs John Cena Career Earnings: How Both Built Their Fortune

Cena became WWE's franchise star during the 2000s, winning championships and becoming one of the company's biggest merchandise names. His acting career then opened another lane, with The Marine, Trainwreck, F9, Fast X, Barbie and Peacemaker. His first starring role paid $280,000 in 2006.

The Rock's movie pay climbed much faster. He earned $5.5 million for The Scorpion King and later moved into the $20 million-plus range on major films. His Red One salary reached $50 million, while his listed career base salaries total $393.55 million. He also earned $30.55 million during his five-season run on Ballers.

The Rock vs John Cena Business Ventures and Investments

The Rock's biggest advantage is what happened outside acting. He co-founded Seven Bucks Productions with Dany Garcia, with the company working across movies and television. He also built Project Rock with Under Armour, co-founded ZOA Energy and joined TKO's board in 2024, receiving $30 million worth of TKO stock.

Cena's model is more centered on his personal brand. Wrestling, films, TV and endorsements remain the core pieces. Even after leaving full-time in-ring competition, WWE brought him back into the spotlight by naming him host of WrestleMania 42 in 2026.

The Rock vs John Cena Lifestyle

The Rock's real estate gives a pretty clear picture of the scale. His current Beverly Hills home was purchased for $27.8 million, while his property history includes large ranches and luxury homes. Fitness is another constant part of his public lifestyle, from his training routine to the Project Rock brand built around it.

Cena's lifestyle leans heavily into cars. His Florida home is valued at around $4 million, and he owns more than 20 rare and custom vehicles. The standout is still his 1989 Jeep Wrangler, the first car he bought outright after landing his WWE contract, and one he has said he'll never get rid of.