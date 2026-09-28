Mickie James has paid tribute to longtime WWE fan Rick Achberger following his death on September 27. Achberger, widely known as the “WWE Sign Guy,” had dealt with health issues for several years, with his condition getting worse last month. James responded to an update shared by X user Lance Peterson and remembered Achberger as a familiar and fun presence in WWE crowds. She also said his energy helped make WWE house shows better. James ended her message by sending prayers to his family and friends, adding that she would continue to miss him. Bayley also shared a message after news of his death.

Oh no. I'm so sad to hear this. Rick was such a sweetheart & always so fun to have in the crowd. Made some of those @wwe house shows all the better. Prayers to his friends and family. He will be missed but not forgotten. ????‍????????♥️ https://t.co/znH7L1VZtp — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) September 27, 2026

Mickie James remembers WWE Sign Guy Rick Achberger

James reacted after Lance Peterson shared the update about Achberger's passing. Her message focused less on the years he spent dealing with health problems and more on the memories he left around WWE events.

She described Rick as someone who was always fun in the crowd. For James, his presence was part of what made WWE house shows feel special, and she remembered the energy he brought whenever he was there.

James also sent her prayers to Achberger's family and friends. She finished the tribute by saying she would miss him, keeping the message personal rather than turning it into a long post.

Rick had reportedly been dealing with health issues for a few years. His condition deteriorated further last month, before his death on September 27.

Mickie James was recently forced to miss a public appearance

James' tribute came shortly after she had to cancel her scheduled appearance at Hamilton Comic-Con in Ontario, Canada. The event began on September 20, and she had been expected to meet fans during the two-day convention.

A severe eye injury kept her from completing the appearance. James explained that she had suffered the injury at her farm on a Friday and was struggling to even keep her eye open.

“Dear Hamilton. I am sorry I could not make it,” James wrote. She explained that the airport and flight had been brutal because “the lights; makeup; & everything are so painful.”

James had still travelled to Ontario despite the injury, but eventually decided to return home. “I couldn't let you see me in misery, so I went back home. I will make it up to you,” she added.

Her most recent WWE television appearance came at SummerSlam Night 1, where she sat at ringside with her son Donovan to support her husband Nick Aldis during his match against Gunther. Aldis lost the bout, but received respect from the crowd after making his WWE in-ring debut. James and Donovan later joined him inside the ring for an embrace.