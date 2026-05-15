Ronda Rousey's second WWE run had a lot of hype around it, but one major plan she wanted never became reality. Years after her WrestleMania 35 main event against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, Rousey revealed that she only came back because she believed WWE would finally do a huge singles feud between her and Becky Lynch. That match was supposed to be the payoff to one of WWE's biggest women's rivalries, but it never happened.

People online quickly started reacting after Rousey explained the situation during an interview with Zack Heydorn of SI's The Takedown. Fans were shocked to hear that Rousey had even created a full presentation for WWE about how the feud should work. According to Rousey, Vince McMahon loved the idea at the time. But after she returned to WWE in 2022 following her pregnancy break, the company had seemingly moved on from the entire plan.

Ronda Rousey said she pitched a full Becky Lynch storyline before leaving WWE

After WrestleMania 35, Ronda Rousey disappeared from WWE television following Becky Lynch's win in the historic Winner Takes All main event. Before stepping away to have her baby, Rousey said she pitched a long-term singles feud with Lynch.

Rousey explained that she even printed an entire presentation showing how the rivalry could be built throughout WWE programming. She wanted the story to feel massive and easy for even casual viewers to follow. According to Rousey, the idea was designed to summarize their rivalry while still delivering a big ending.

She claimed Vince McMahon and WWE officials loved the pitch at the time. But when she eventually returned in 2022, things had changed. WWE teased a possible Becky Lynch feud, but Rousey instead entered a rivalry with Charlotte Flair. The Becky Lynch match never happened despite the earlier plans.

Ronda Rousey explained why WWE felt different when she returned in 2022

Ronda Rousey later spoke about her WWE experience during an interview with Complex. She explained that things backstage felt difficult because of the internal situation within the company at the time.

According to Rousey, there often were not clear plans, and talent regularly felt stressed about how shows would play out. She also praised Triple H after he took over creative control and said she had already been “Team Triple H.” Still, Rousey admitted she never really got the chance to experience working fully under that version of WWE.

Meanwhile, everyone started talking again after it was announced that Ronda Rousey will return to MMA on May 16 against Gina Carano during Most Valuable Promotion's Netflix debut event.