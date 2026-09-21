Roman Reigns has already survived one major World Heavyweight Championship challenge, and another one is lined up for Money in the Bank 2026. But according to WWE legend Bully Ray, the bigger story could be waiting several months later. Ray believes the title reign is being protected for one specific reason, with Oba Femi potentially becoming the man who finally takes the championship away from The Original Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia.

The idea comes after Reigns retained the title against Penta on RAW in Mexico. Penta had the crowd behind him in his home country, and the match became one of Reigns' toughest recent TV defenses. Reigns still walked out with the championship, then immediately gave LA Knight a title opportunity for Money in the Bank. For Ray, though, that does not look like the beginning of the end for Reigns' reign. He thinks WWE has something much bigger planned for the championship.

Bully Ray Sees Oba Femi As Roman Reigns' WrestleMania Challenger

Ray discussed the situation on Busted Open Radio and pointed toward Oba Femi as the eventual title challenger WWE could be building toward. Femi is already a former two-time NXT Champion and one-time North American Champion, giving him three championship reigns across NXT.

His prediction is pretty direct. Ray said, "That championship isn't going anywhere for the next seven to eight months." He then explained why he believes that is the case: "Because it's going to Oba Femi at WrestleMania."

That would put the Saudi Arabia WrestleMania match at the center of the title story, rather than having Reigns drop the belt during the current stretch of his run.

Why Bully Ray Does Not Want LA Knight To Take The Title Yet

LA Knight is the next confirmed name in the picture after Reigns granted him a World Heavyweight Championship match at Money in the Bank 2026. Ray, however, argued against the idea of WWE simply giving Knight the big moment because of the support around him.

His concern is less about Knight's ability and more about what comes after the match. Ray questioned what happens if Knight beats Reigns without a longer story prepared for the aftermath.

"LA Knight beats Roman Reigns, and then what?" Ray asked. He compared that kind of title win to a one-night encounter, arguing that the excitement could disappear once the match itself is over.

Roman Reigns Has Already Turned Back Penta And Is Moving To LA Knight

Before the MITB match, Reigns has already shown he can survive a serious challenge. Penta came into RAW in Mexico with the home crowd firmly behind him, but Reigns retained after a hard-fought match.

That result keeps the championship with Reigns while setting up the next defense against Knight. If Ray's prediction plays out, though, neither challenger would be the final destination for the title.

For now, the biggest detail in Ray's theory is the timeline. He believes Reigns could hold the World Heavyweight Championship for another seven or eight months before meeting Oba Femi at WrestleMania 43.