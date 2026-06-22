Roman Reigns is heading into another episode of Monday Night RAW as the face of WWE's World Heavyweight Championship scene, but before the show even began, he had something else to share with fans. The champion took to Instagram with an announcement that had nothing to do with title defences, rivalries, or The Bloodline. Ahead of RAW from The O2 in London, Reigns revealed a brand-new piece of official WWE merchandise. Wearing the latest T-shirt himself, the OTC promoted the release through social media and encouraged fans to grab one while it was available. His message was short and direct: "Get it while you can."

WWE's latest Roman Reigns merchandise arrives during a busy title reign

The merchandise drop comes at a time when Reigns has been involved in one of the most active stretches of his recent run.

Back in April, he defeated CM Punk in the main event of WrestleMania 42 Night Two to become World Heavyweight Champion. That victory put him back on top for the first time in two years and started a new chapter for the OTC.

Since then, much of the focus around Reigns has centred on The Bloodline. The group has remained a major part of his WWE story, and recent weeks have seen new developments within the faction.

Jacob Fatu is now the latest official member of the stable after acknowledging Reigns following a series of matches against the champion.

Jacob Fatu's arrival has changed the direction of The Bloodline

Fatu's path into The Bloodline wasn't exactly simple. After becoming champion, Reigns found himself standing across the ring from his own family member. Their first showdown took place at Backlash on May 9, where the champion managed to hold onto the title.

The rivalry didn't end there. Fatu demanded another opportunity and later challenged Reigns to Tribal Combat.

Their second encounter happened at the Clash in Italy on May 31. Following that match, Fatu acknowledged Reigns as his Tribal Chief. On the following episode of RAW, he officially joined The Bloodline and received a brown Ula Fala from the champion.

Solo Sikoa has already delivered a message to the OTC

While Reigns has been rebuilding his faction, another member of the family has made it clear that he is not fully on board with what's happening.

Recent appearances from Fatu included carrying messages from Reigns to Solo Sikoa, with the OTC wanting him to return to the fold. Sikoa, however, did not appear interested in the idea.

Instead, he sent a warning back to Reigns. During a recent appearance, Sikoa claimed that Reigns was involved in his business through The Bloodline's actions. He then suggested that if the interference continued, he could show up on Monday Night RAW and do the same.

That possibility now hangs over RAW in London. Reigns has already made his announcement about the new merchandise, but questions around Solo Sikoa's next move remain unresolved as the show approaches.