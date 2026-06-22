A post from WWE Japan has left fans with an unexpected detail to talk about, and it wasn't even the main focus of the update. While highlighting a recent SmackDown tag team title match, the company's Japanese account appeared to make a mistake that could hint at where one of WWE's biggest factions is heading next.

The post featured Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga following their WWE Tag Team Championship match on SmackDown. However, the caption did not identify the duo the way fans would expect. Instead, WWE Japan referred to a released superstar and also used a faction name that does not currently match WWE storylines.

A WWE Japan post included a surprising mistake

Last Friday on SmackDown, Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga challenged Damian Priest and R-Truth, collectively known as Wepa Up, for the WWE Tag Team Championship. The challengers came up short after Solo Sikoa got involved during the match.

After the show, WWE Japan shared a photo from the title bout. In the caption, the account referred to the team as "Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa of The Bloodline."

That immediately stood out for two reasons. Tonga Loa no longer works for WWE, and the wrestlers in the match were Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga. The post also labelled them as members of The Bloodline, even though they are currently aligned with Sikoa's MFT group.

The wording could connect to Roman Reigns' recent plans

The mention of The Bloodline comes at an interesting point in the story involving Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Reigns recently sent Jacob Fatu to SmackDown to recruit Sikoa back into the faction. The offer was rejected, and Sikoa chose not to join Reigns' group.

Even so, Sikoa has spent months working alongside Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga. If he eventually reunites with Reigns, his allies could potentially become part of that move as well.

That is why WWE Japan's wording has attracted attention. The post may have simply contained an error, but some fans will likely view it differently given the ongoing Bloodline storyline.

Jey Uso has a major opportunity ahead

While questions remain around Sikoa, another member of Reigns' faction is focused on championship gold.

Jey Uso has already reached the final of the 2026 King of the Ring Tournament after victories over Royce Keys, LA Knight, Finn Balor, and Je'Von Evans.

At Night of Champions 2026, he will face Oba Femi in the tournament final. The winner earns a world title match at SummerSlam, and Jey has already stated that he plans to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship if he wins.