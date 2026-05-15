Otis is once again going viral among WWE fans, but this time, not everyone is laughing. The Alpha Academy member shocked viewers during a recent WWE Main Event match after he forcefully kissed fellow WWE star Izzi Dame while she attempted to interfere in the bout. The moment instantly caught attention online, with fans debating whether WWE may now turn the segment into a bigger storyline on RAW.

The incident happened during a tag team match taped before Monday Night RAW and later aired on Main Event. Otis teamed up with Akira Tozawa against Shawn Spears and Niko Vance from The Culling. Things got chaotic when Izzi Dame got involved near ringside. In a surprising moment, Otis grabbed and kissed Dame before pushing her toward Niko Vance, helping Tozawa secure the win moments later. While the spot was likely scripted as part of the match, many fans quickly pointed out one important detail: Izzi Dame is currently in a real-life relationship with WWE star Bron Breakker.

What happened between Otis and Izzi Dame during WWE Main Event?

The segment happened during the closing moments of the tag team match between Alpha Academy and The Culling. Izzi Dame tried to help her teammates from ringside, which is something WWE managers and stable members often do during matches.

But instead of simply stopping the interference, Otis unexpectedly kissed her against her will before shoving her into Niko Vance. The distraction allowed Akira Tozawa to hit Shawn Spears with a Diving Senton and pick up the victory for Alpha Academy.

Even though WWE has used similar comedy and distraction spots before, the moment still got fans talking online because of how unexpected it looked during the match.

WWE fans think Bron Breakker could now get pulled into the storyline

A big reason why the segment went viral is because Izzi Dame is reportedly dating Bron Breakker in real life. Because of that, many fans are now wondering if WWE could use the moment to start a future feud involving Breakker and Otis.

As of now, nothing official has been announced. The segment also appeared to be fully scripted as part of the match. WWE has used forceful kiss spots and distraction angles many times in previous storylines, especially during comedy-heavy matches.

Still, the timing is interesting because Otis has already been struggling to stay relevant on WWE television after Chad Gable split from Alpha Academy. Maxxine Dupri has also recently been seen interacting with Austin Theory, leading fans to think another Alpha Academy breakup could happen soon.

If that happens, Otis may end up with only Akira Tozawa left by his side, making it another major change for the former Money in the Bank winner.