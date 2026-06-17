The 2026 King of the Ring tournament has already delivered a few surprises, but a new backstage report might be the biggest one yet. According to a recent claim from Self Made Sessions, WWE originally had a different winner in mind before creative plans changed. The reported name is one that many fans expected to go deep into the tournament, making the update even more interesting given how things have played out on television.

The tournament kicked off shortly after Clash in Italy and brought together 16 stars from RAW and SmackDown. With a future title opportunity on the line, every result has carried extra weight. One of the biggest talking points so far came when LA Knight failed to make it out of the opening round, a result that now looks very different in light of the latest report.

LA Knight was reportedly set for a much bigger role in the tournament

According to Self Made Sessions, WWE's original plan called for LA Knight to win the 2026 King of the Ring tournament before the company eventually changed direction. The report surfaced not long after Knight's tournament run came to an abrupt end on SmackDown. Competing in a Fatal 4-Way match against Jey Uso, Finn Balor, and Royce Keys, The Megastar was eliminated from contention before the bracket could really open up for him.

That result surprised many viewers at the time. Knight had been heavily involved in stories connected to Bloodline members, which led some to believe he would remain a major factor throughout the tournament.

Another rumour involving LA Knight was later labelled as opinion

The tournament exit wasn't the only story involving Knight recently. A separate claim from TC of WrestleVotes through Fightful Select suggested that some people within WWE had concerns about Knight's in-ring abilities. That discussion did not last long, as the rumour was later categorised as an opinion rather than established backstage information.

Knight's issues with the Bloodline continued after his tournament exit

Even after being knocked out of King of the Ring, Knight did not move away from the Bloodline story. During a recent episode of RAW, he confronted Solo Sikoa and blamed him for what happened in the Fatal 4-Way match. Knight argued that Sikoa's involvement changed the outcome after the MFT leader delivered a Samoan Spike while Royce Keys was still in contention.

Knight also questioned whether Sikoa was still working alongside the Bloodline. The talk turned into a fight, and Knight found himself outnumbered as the situation broke down into a two-on-one attack. He briefly fought back with a steel chair, but the numbers advantage proved too much once the Samoan Werewolf arrived and connected with the Tongan Death Grip.

For now, Knight remains tied to the Bloodline conflict despite his tournament elimination. The latest report has added another layer to that story, suggesting his path through King of the Ring may have looked very different before WWE altered its original plans.