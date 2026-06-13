Jade Cargill walked into SmackDown with a chance to move one step closer to championship gold. By the end of the night, though, fans weren't only discussing the Queen of the Ring tournament. A completely different moment from the match ended up becoming one of the most talked-about parts of her appearance. The former AEW star competed against Charlotte Flair, Lyra Valkyria, and Sol Ruca in a Fatal Four-Way Queen of the Ring tournament match. Cargill's night didn't go according to plan inside the tournament, but after the show, she grabbed attention with a social media post where she openly joked about an unfortunate wardrobe issue that happened during the contest.

A top-rope sequence led to an unexpected moment during the match

The incident happened while Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill were battling on the ropes.

Flair was setting up for a superplex and eventually connected with the move. During the landing, Flair's shoulder ended up on top of Cargill's hair. The contact accidentally pulled Cargill's wig off in the middle of the match.

Cargill reacted quickly and put it back on almost immediately. The match continued, but viewers could see her frequently keeping a hand near her head afterwards as she tried to make sure everything stayed in place.

Jade Cargill later admitted it was the situation she always worried about

After SmackDown ended, Cargill addressed the moment herself on social media rather than ignoring it.

She posted a lighthearted message, admitting that losing her wig during a match had been her "biggest fear." Cargill also joked that she survived the situation, adding that her wig came out on top.

Instead of turning the mishap into a bigger issue, the WWE star appeared to laugh it off publicly and move on from an awkward moment that happened live in front of the audience.

Charlotte Flair still advanced in the Queen of the Ring tournament

While the wardrobe mishap became a talking point afterwards, it wasn't the deciding factor in the match.

The bout ended with Charlotte Flair picking up the victory. Tiffany Stratton's involvement helped take Cargill out of the equation, opening the door for Flair to secure the win and continue her Queen of the Ring tournament run.

That result officially ended Cargill's chance of earning a world title opportunity through the tournament.

Cargill finished the night by sending a message to Tiffany Stratton

Even though she missed out on advancing, Cargill didn't leave SmackDown quietly.

After the match, she took out both Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green. She also picked up Stratton's United States Championship, a moment that appeared to hint at where her attention could be shifting next.

With her Queen of the Ring journey over, the final image involving the United States Title may end up being the more important development from Cargill's night than the tournament loss itself.