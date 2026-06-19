Paul Heyman appears on WWE television almost every week, but hearing him speak outside the wrestling world is a much rarer thing. That's why a new announcement involving the WWE Hall of Famer has grabbed attention. It has now been confirmed that Heyman will appear on Chris Van Vliet's INSIGHT podcast, with the episode scheduled to be released on June 23. The news was confirmed by Van Vliet himself through his X account after reports surfaced that he had recently interviewed Heyman. For many wrestling fans, the announcement stands out because long-form Paul Heyman interviews don't happen very often. The longtime manager is one of the most recognizable voices in wrestling history, yet extended conversations outside WWE programming have been relatively uncommon.

What makes this upcoming Paul Heyman appearance stand out

Most fans know Heyman through his on-screen roles alongside some of wrestling's biggest stars. Over the years, he has worked with names such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and several others. Today, he is aligned with The Vision on Monday Night RAW, where he remains a central figure in one of WWE's biggest storylines.

His upcoming appearance on INSIGHT offers something different from weekly WWE television. Instead of advancing a storyline, the interview format allows for longer discussions and deeper conversations, which is one reason the announcement has generated so much interest among wrestling followers.

Chris Van Vliet kept the confirmation simple when he posted:

"See you on June 23 ????"

Why Heyman remains central to WWE's biggest stories

For years, Heyman had been known as Roman Reigns' Wiseman after joining forces with The Tribal Chief in 2020. During that run, he became one of the defining characters of Reigns' historic 1,316-day reign as Undisputed WWE Champion.

Things became more complicated after CM Punk returned to WWE. Punk eventually called in the favor Heyman owed him following Survivor Series and asked him to stand in his corner at WrestleMania. That situation didn't last long.

Heyman turned on both Reigns and Punk before aligning himself with Seth Rollins. Months later, another twist followed when he also betrayed Rollins and sided with Bron Breakker and the rest of The Vision.

Behind-the-scenes advice revealed another side of Paul Heyman

Another interesting detail about Heyman's role in WWE surfaced recently during Cathy Kelley's appearance on INSIGHT.

While speaking with Van Vliet, Kelley explained that Heyman offered her advice about her on-screen presentation. One suggestion focused on removing her glasses and changing her hairstyle because, in his view, viewers needed to clearly see her eyes to connect with her emotions on camera.

Kelley said those conversations were part of a larger pattern, describing Heyman as someone who regularly helps people behind the scenes with details they may not immediately notice themselves.

The June 23 interview will now give fans a rare chance to hear directly from Heyman himself, a figure whose influence has stretched from managing top stars on screen to helping talent develop away from the spotlight.