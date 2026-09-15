LA Knight has been one of the names fans keep looking at whenever the Money in the Bank briefcase is up for grabs. But his run at the annual WWE event has not exactly gone the way The Megastar would have wanted. After three appearances in the men's ladder match, Knight is still searching for his first win. His next Money in the Bank opportunity comes with a completely different kind of pressure.

The 2026 edition will see Knight challenge Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship at the October 10 Premium Live Event in New Orleans. That's a big change from what fans have seen from him in previous years. There will be no ladder to climb, no briefcase hanging above the ring, and no outlasting a group of competitors just to earn a future title shot. Instead, Knight has a direct chance to win the championship itself.

What Is LA Knight's Money In The Bank Record

LA Knight's Money in the Bank record currently stands at 0-3. He has competed in the men's ladder match in 2023, 2024, and 2025, but the briefcase has escaped him every single time.

His first appearance came in 2023, when his popularity was growing fast during his breakout run. Knight was seen as one of the leading candidates to win, and he came close to grabbing the briefcase. However, Damian Priest returned to the ring, knocked Knight from the ladder, and went on to win the seven-man match.

The 2024 edition brought another chance. Knight faced Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, Andrade, Carmelo Hayes, and Chad Gable. He and Uso even found themselves battling near the top of the ladder. Neither could finish the job, and McIntyre eventually became Mr. Money in the Bank.

Knight's third attempt came in 2025. The match also featured Seth Rollins, Penta, Andrade, Solo Sikoa, and El Grande Americano.

The Megastar was one of the popular names in the field and came close to winning. Rollins ultimately secured the briefcase after overcoming the competition. That left Knight with three appearances and zero victories heading into 2026.

Why LA Knight's 2026 Money in the Bank match is different

The next opportunity won't involve the traditional ladder match. Following RAW in Mexico City, Roman Reigns successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Penta. Knight then attacked the champion and hit him with a BFT.

Reigns confirmed that Knight would receive his title opportunity at Money in the Bank. The match is set for October 10 in New Orleans, and the stakes are much higher than a briefcase. A win would give Knight the World Heavyweight Championship and finally add a victory to his Money in the Bank record.