The Brothers of Destruction never really competed on the same financial plane, even though they spent decades on the same card. The Undertaker's net worth in 2026 is estimated at $17 million. Kane's sits at $7 million by Celebrity Net Worth. The gap tells you a lot about how differently their careers ended and what each man built outside the ring. Glenn Jacobs was born on April 26, 1967, in Torrejon de Ardoz, Spain, to a US Air Force family. He grew up in Missouri, attended Northeast Missouri State University, and began professional wrestling in 1992 before WWE signed him in 1995. He spent three years working through gimmicks including Isaac Yankem DDS before debuting as Kane in October 1997, and the character stuck for more than two decades.

He won the WWE Championship, two Intercontinental titles, and 12 tag team championships, including multiple reigns with The Undertaker. At his peak earning years, his annual WWE salary was approximately $900,000. Career earnings from wrestling, film roles in See No Evil and MacGruber, and various business ventures are estimated to have produced the $7 million figure Celebrity Net Worth attributes to him in 2026.

In 2018, he was elected Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, a role he has held since, earning $180,598 annually. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021 and has made occasional backstage appearances since. He owns the Jacobs Organisation Allstate Insurance agency and has been associated with the Sentinel Foundation, which focuses on child trafficking prevention.

The Undertaker: The Wealthier Half at $17 Million

Mark Calaway's $17 million net worth reflects a longer and more commercially dominant career. He spent 30 years as WWE's most reliable marquee attraction, main-eventing WrestleMania 21 times and earning a reported $5 to $8 million annually at the peak of his limited-dates arrangement with WWE. His farm in Saskatchewan, his motorcycle collection and multiple US properties make up the bulk of his assets.

He appeared to retire at WrestleMania 42 in April, leaving his boots and gloves in the ring after losing to Oba Femi. No official retirement announcement has been made. Kane, by contrast, has moved on entirely. He governs a county in Tennessee and appears in no hurry to return. The Phenom got the bigger paycheques. The Big Red Machine got a different kind of legacy.