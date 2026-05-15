Jordynne Grace is trending online after private pictures linked to the WWE Superstar reportedly leaked across social media. The situation quickly picked up attention after fans started sharing screenshots and discussing the images online. Soon after the reports began spreading, Grace directly addressed the controversy herself and explained where the pictures allegedly came from.

The WWE star responded after one social media user claimed that leaks involving creators with OnlyFans accounts should not surprise people anymore. Grace pushed back on that idea and clarified that the leaked content was not from her OnlyFans account. According to her, some of the pictures were AI-generated, while others allegedly came from an old Snapchat account that had been hacked. She also revealed that some of the private images were originally meant for her husband, fellow wrestler Jonathan Gresham.

Jordynne Grace says leaked pictures were not from her OnlyFans account

After the situation started trending online, Jordynne Grace responded publicly to clear up rumors surrounding the leaked pictures. The WWE Superstar stated that none of the explicit material came from her OnlyFans page and explained that her account only included bikini and lingerie content.

Grace wrote that some of the circulating pictures were fake AI-generated images, while others were reportedly taken from an old Snapchat account that had previously been hacked. She added that some of the private photos were intended only for her husband, Jonathan Gresham.

Her response quickly spread online, with fans debating the dangers of hacked content and AI-generated images. Many people also pointed out how often celebrities and wrestlers now deal with privacy breaches on social media.

Jordynne Grace is not the first WWE star to deal with leaked private content

Jordynne Grace is far from the only wrestling star to experience something like this. Former WWE Superstar Paige also dealt with a major leak earlier in her career, and she later spoke openly about how deeply it affected her mental health.

During an appearance on What's Your Story with Stephanie McMahon, Paige recalled feeling completely overwhelmed after private tapes leaked online. She said she feared how her father would react and remembered feeling isolated during that period. According to Paige, her father supported her and helped her emotionally during one of the hardest moments of her career.

The incident became one of the most talked-about controversies in wrestling at the time. Since then, many fans online have again raised concerns about privacy, hacking, and the emotional impact these situations can have on public figures.