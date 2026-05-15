Wrestling fans are talking online about Charlotte Flair after she shared a bold social media update ahead of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. The post quickly went viral among WWE fans, especially because it arrived during a busy stretch for Flair following her recent loss to Jacy Jayne on SmackDown two weeks ago.

Charlotte Flair has already been involved in several major storylines recently, including her ongoing connection with Alexa Bliss and possible tensions involving Rhea Ripley and Fatal Influence. At the same time, Flair also recently spoke about wanting to push toward her 15th world championship, which added even more attention to her latest online activity. Fans quickly reacted to the NSFW-style update, and social media users started discussing what it could mean ahead of SmackDown.

Charlotte Flair's social media post quickly went viral before SmackDown

Ahead of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair shared an interesting update on social media that immediately caught attention. The post included the caption “P.s. just trying to flirt ????????‍,” and fans quickly started reacting across different platforms. The clip and screenshots spread fast among wrestling pages and fan accounts, especially because Flair has been heavily featured in discussions over the last few weeks.

The timing also stood out to fans. Charlotte Flair is currently dealing with the fallout from her recent loss to Jacy Jayne, while also appearing connected to a possible alliance with Alexa Bliss and Rhea Ripley against Fatal Influence. After weeks of issues involving the newcomers, many viewers now expect the three stars to work together on SmackDown soon.

Charlotte Flair has been part of multiple major WWE storylines recently

Charlotte Flair has remained one of WWE's biggest names despite not winning a singles championship in the last three years. Many fans have noticed that her recent focus has been more connected to her storyline with Alexa Bliss and the Women's Tag Team Division.

At the same time, Flair recently opened up about pushing for her 15th world championship. People online also discussed how a short-term alliance with Rhea Ripley could eventually help move Charlotte Flair back into singles competition again.

Fans continue debating Charlotte Flair's current WWE direction

Many fans online have mixed opinions about Charlotte Flair's current role in WWE. Some viewers feel she has been underused in the Women's Tag Team Division, while others believe she is simply enjoying a different phase of her career right now.

Social media users also pointed out that Flair and Rhea Ripley have had one of the biggest rivalries in the women's division in recent years, which makes the idea of them working together even more surprising. Even with that history, many fans are curious to see whether the alliance against Fatal Influence actually happens on SmackDown.

For now, WWE has not confirmed what direction the storyline will fully take, but people online are still talking about Charlotte Flair's viral update and what could happen next.