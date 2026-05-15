A WWE legend returned to WWE recently, but the 17-time world champion has now made one thing very clear: his in-ring chapter is officially over. The WWE star confirmed during a recent interview that he has retired from wrestling, even though fans just saw him back on WWE television for a major announcement. The update surprised many fans because his return at Backlash had already sparked speculation about one final match or another short run inside the ring.

The wrestler in question is the one and only John Cena. Cena used his appearance in the interview to introduce the “John Cena Classic,” which appears to be a new WWE competition where fans will vote to decide the winner. The winner will also receive the newly introduced WWE John Cena Classic Championship. While the announcement itself got people talking, it was Cena's comments afterwards that really caught attention online. During an interview with Shak Wrestling for CBS Sports, the longtime WWE star openly reflected on his career, his generation of wrestlers, and why he believes it is now time for younger talent to finally take over the spotlight.

John Cena says his WWE chapter is officially finished

During the interview, Cena spoke honestly about how unusual his WWE career really was. He explained that stars like himself, Randy Orton, Batista, and Brock Lesnar stayed relevant at the top for way longer than most wrestlers usually do. According to Cena, that level of longevity ended up taking spots away from younger performers for years.

Cena pointed out that he spent 23 years in WWE, something he called “not the usual career length” for a WWE superstar or champion. He also said Batista's chapter is already over and mentioned that Randy Orton is now the only major star left from that era still actively competing at the top level.

Cena believes younger WWE stars will finally get their opportunity now

Even though Cena confirmed his retirement, he also sounded excited about WWE's future. He explained that the company is now filled with young talent, speed, and fresh performers who are waiting for their moment. According to Cena, the current main-event scene is made up mostly of experienced stars who spent years trying to break through while older legends still dominated the spotlight.

He also made it clear that WWE could soon see another young world champion rise to the top. Cena believes the next generation now has more opportunities because veterans from his era are slowly stepping away from full-time competition.

His comments quickly started discussions among wrestling fans online, especially because many people still hoped Cena would return for another match after Backlash. But based on his latest comments, it sounds like the WWE icon is completely done with in-ring action.