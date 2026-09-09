John Cena and Brock Lesnar took very different routes to becoming two of WWE's biggest money-making names. In 2026, Cena is estimated to be worth about $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, while Lesnar is worth $10 million. The difference becomes much clearer when we dig deeper into how both wrestlers have made their money. While Cena parlayed his fame into Hollywood acting roles, Lesnar was more selective with his career choices, earning big money from both WWE and the UFC. By 2026, both had returned to WWE for some of their most notable appearances in recent history. Cena concluded his in-ring wrestling career in December 2025 and signed a five-year ambassador deal, while Lesnar wrestled at WrestleMania 42 in April 2026.

John Cena vs Brock Lesnar Net Worth In 2026

Cena holds a clear advantage in terms of estimated net worth, but Lesnar is no slouch when it comes to earning potential. Forbes estimated Cena's earnings at up to $9.5 million in 2015, while a 2019 salary report indicated that Lesnar earned $12 million from WWE that year. That figure did not include a reported $500,000 per-match bonus or merchandise royalty fees.

Financial Category John Cena Brock Lesnar Estimated 2026 net worth ~$80M ~$10M WWE career 2001-2025 in-ring 2002-present, with gaps Major wealth driver WWE + Hollywood WWE + UFC Reported WWE pay Up to ~$9.5M in 2015 ~$12M reported in 2019 Endorsements Honda, Gillette, Capri Sun, Hefty Jimmy John's, Dymatize Business interests Hard Nocks South production DeathClutch, farm interests Lifestyle Luxury real estate, cars Private, farm-related

John Cena Vs Brock Lesnar Career Earnings: How They Built Their Fortunes

First and foremost, Cena has expanded his earning potential far beyond professional wrestling. His filmography includes Trainwreck, Bumblebee, multiple installments of the Fast & Furious franchise, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. Reportedly, Cena made millions of dollars from individual films and earned a substantial per-episode fee for Peacemaker.

Lesnar's career path was more unusual. He left WWE in 2004 to pursue a career in the NFL and later became UFC heavyweight champion. According to Sporting News, Lesnar received several major paydays during his UFC career, including around $2.6 million for his 2016 fight against Mark Hunt.

John Cena Vs Brock Lesnar: Business Ventures And Investments

Both Cena and Lesnar have used their celebrity status to expand into business ventures. Cena previously produced projects through his Hard Nocks South company and signed an unscripted television development deal with Leftfield Entertainment. His endorsement portfolio has included Honda, Gillette, Capri Sun and Hefty.

Lesnar, meanwhile, developed his own supplement brand, DeathClutch. Government records indicate that he has interests in farmland through Brock Lesnar and Triple Tine Farms LLC in Saskatchewan. Among his other commercial partnerships, he has worked with Dymatize, Jimmy John's and Everlast.