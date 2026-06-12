Jey Uso already knows what he wants fans to call him if his latest WWE goal becomes reality. The former World Heavyweight Champion is heading into the King of the Ring Tournament, and before even stepping into his first match, he has started thinking about what comes after a potential victory.

The YEET Man shared a message on Instagram this week and kept it pretty simple. If he ends up winning the tournament, he wants a new nickname. Jey told fans to call him "King UCE," making it clear that he's backing himself to make a deep run in the competition. His first obstacle arrives on SmackDown, where he'll compete in a Fatal Four-Way match against LA Knight, Finn Balor, and Royce Keys.

Jey Uso is already looking beyond the opening round

Most WWE stars focus on surviving the first match before talking about tournament glory. Jey went the other way.

His Instagram story wasn't about the challenge ahead. It was about the result he believes is possible at the end of the bracket. Alongside the message, he told fans exactly what name he expects to hear if he gets the job done.

"Jus call me KING UCE," Jey wrote.

The confidence isn't coming from nowhere either. He already knows what it's like to sit at the top of WWE after capturing the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 by defeating Gunther.

His road through the tournament starts with familiar competition

Before Jey can think about crowns or new nicknames, he has a crowded first-round match waiting for him.

The former champion has been placed in a Fatal Four-Way contest featuring LA Knight, Finn Balor, and Royce Keys. Only one competitor will move forward, meaning there is little room for mistakes.

One name stands out more than the others for Jey. Earlier this week on RAW, tensions rose between him and LA Knight during a heated confrontation. The exchange escalated after Knight took verbal shots at The Bloodline, bringing things close to a physical fight before Jimmy Uso stepped in and stopped it from going any further.

That unfinished issue now follows both men into the tournament.

Jey has also been dealing with criticism outside WWE

While preparing for his next match, Jey has also found himself involved in a public back-and-forth with rapper Cam'ron.

During an appearance on It Is What It Is, Cam'ron took aim at the former champion and labeled him the weakest member of The Bloodline. He didn't stop there. The rapper also compared Jey to his father Rikishi and to The Rock, arguing that he wasn't on their level.

The feud never reached a conclusion, leaving the exchange hanging after WrestleMania 42.

For now, Jey's attention shifts back to SmackDown and the King of the Ring Tournament. The winner earns the crown, and if Jey gets his way, he may be asking WWE fans to add "King UCE" to his introduction.