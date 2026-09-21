Nikki Bella recently opened up about one of those high school moments that probably stays in your head forever. While recalling an old accident with her sister Brie Bella, the WWE Hall of Famer said she accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake while trying to park outside a sandwich shop. The car then went through the bushes, and Nikki believes things could have been much worse. The story came up on the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, where the sisters looked back at their high school days. Nikki is also currently in the middle of a WWE storyline involving Paige, while her attention has now shifted toward Chelsea Green and the WWE Women's Championship. So yeah, there's already plenty going on around The Fearless One.

Nikki Bella Hit the Gas Instead of the Brake

The accident happened at a sandwich spot that was apparently a big hangout for students from their high school. Nikki had pulled into a parking space facing the shop, where a crowd of seniors and juniors were gathered nearby.

That's when things went very wrong. Instead of pressing the brake, Nikki hit the pedal. Her car suddenly moved forward and went through the bushes. Looking back on it, she said she might have “k*lled 30 people” if she had not managed to hit the brake quickly.

Brie remembered the moment while telling the story, describing how everyone was looking at Nikki after the car went through the bushes. Nikki's own reaction was less dramatic on the outside, though. She basically froze.

She admitted she didn't even want to get out of the car anymore to grab a sandwich. Nikki was scared that if she tried reversing, she might hit the pedal again and make things worse.

“I just froze. I was like, ‘I'm never showing my face ever again.'”

The former WWE Women's Champion also said she was simply thankful that nobody was hit. The whole thing ended without anyone getting hurt, but Nikki clearly still remembers how quickly the situation could have gone sideways.

Nia Jax Backs Nikki Bella for the WWE Women's Title

Outside of that old high school story, Nikki has a much more current situation brewing in WWE.

Two weeks ago on SmackDown, she defeated Paige, also known as The Glampire, in a singles match. Then, this past Friday, Nikki confronted Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton backstage and made it clear she had her eyes on the WWE Women's Championship.

Green had recently defended the title against Nia Jax, surviving the match and securing her first televised title defense.

Jax later showed some support for Nikki. After Nikki posted on Instagram, The Irresistible Force commented, “New champ loading.”

For now, Nikki has made her intentions clear, but the reference does not confirm that a championship match against Green has officially been set.