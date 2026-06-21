Jimmy and Jey Uso, born Jonathan and Joshua Fatu on August 22, 1985, in San Francisco, are twins. That part is simple. Working out everyone else connected to them by blood is considerably less so, because the Usos belong to the Anoa'i family, one of the largest and most decorated wrestling dynasties in the history of the sport.

Their Immediate Siblings

Jimmy and Jey's father is Rikishi, born Solofa Fatu Jr., a WWE Hall of Famer who wrestled from 1992 to 2004. Their mother is Talisua Fuavai-Fatu, who married Rikishi in 1985 and has kept a low public profile ever since. According to reports based on the family's own social media activity, Jey and Jimmy have a sister, Thavana Monalisa, who is the eldest of the siblings, and a brother, Jeremiah Peniata Fatu, born in Los Angeles on August 30, 1986.

Their most famous sibling is Solo Sikoa, born Joseph Yokozuna Fatu on March 18, 1993, the fifth child of Rikishi and now one of WWE's biggest stars as the leader of his own version of The Bloodline. Some reports also list a younger brother, Samson Fatu, born in 2008, who plays American football, though the precise count and birth order of Rikishi's children varies slightly depending on the source.

How the Wider Family Connects

The roots of the Anoa'i family trace back to Reverend Amituana'i Anoa'i and Peter Maivia, who considered themselves blood brothers despite no biological relation. That bond carried forward through Amituana'i's sons, the Wild Samoans Afa and Sika, who treated Peter as their uncle. Sika is the father of Roman Reigns, born Leati Joseph Anoa'i, which technically makes Reigns the uncle of Jimmy, Jey and Solo Sikoa rather than their cousin, despite the on-screen storyline presenting them as cousins. Reigns was born just three months before the Uso twins in 1985.

Peter Maivia's bloodline connects to Dwayne Johnson through his daughter Ata, who married Rocky Johnson. The Rock and Roman Reigns are not biologically related, but are treated as cousins due to the historic blood-brother bond between their respective ancestors.

Further branches include Yokozuna, Umaga, Rosey, and Jacob Fatu, whose mother is the sister of Afa and Sika. It is, by any measure, one of the largest connected families in professional sports entertainment, built across four generations and still adding new names today.