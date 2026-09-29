Dennis Haskins, the actor best known as Principal Richard Belding from Saved By The Bell, has died at the age of 75 after struggling with Parkinson's disease. Haskins was also a familiar face around WWE shows, where he regularly appeared as a fan in the crowd. He became known to wrestling viewers through his appearances on Zack Ryder's Z! True Long Island Story series and also showed up at several independent wrestling events. His death comes during a difficult period for the wrestling community, with former WWE star PAC also recently passing away less than a day after competing at AEW All Out 2026. WWE had paid tribute to PAC during the opening moments of RAW.

Here's Dennis Haskins hitting the People's Elbow in a wrestling match. RIP Mr. Belding. https://t.co/1hbF9SNZYJ pic.twitter.com/PfSc17oQeW — Chad (@ChadBlue83) September 29, 2026

His wrestling fandom went far beyond WWE TV

Haskins wasn't just someone who occasionally showed up at a WWE event. He attended numerous shows in person and became a recognizable part of the crowd over the years. His wrestling appearances also extended to Zack Ryder's YouTube series, where he featured in countless episodes of Z! True Long Island Story.

He also made appearances at independent wrestling shows. At one of those events, Haskins even got physical with the action and performed The Rock's famous People's Elbow.

That side of his life was separate from the role that made him widely known. Haskins played Principal Richard Belding in Saved By The Bell from 1989 to 1993. He returned as the same character for Saved By The Bell: The New Class, which ran from 1993 through 2000.

Haskins' death comes amid more losses in wrestling

The news arrives after another recent death connected to the wrestling world. Former AEW star The Butcher collapsed at a wrestling show a few weeks ago and was later declared dead.

PAC's death added another loss for the wrestling community. The former WWE star died less than a day after wrestling at AEW All Out 2026, leading to tributes from people across the business. WWE also acknowledged his passing during RAW.

Haskins had been dealing with Parkinson's disease before his death was confirmed. He was 75.

His wrestling connection wasn't through a championship or a long career inside the ring. It was through showing up, supporting the shows he loved and becoming a familiar face around them. His appearances with Ryder and at independent events became part of that connection over the years.