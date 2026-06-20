The Rock hasn't appeared on WWE programming since Elimination Chamber 2025, but his name is back in wrestling headlines for a very different reason. This time, it wasn't because of a return rumour or a WrestleMania tease. Instead, comments made by former WWE star Val Venus about both The Great One and his daughter, Ava, have put the spotlight back on the family.

The discussion began after Ava addressed the backlash she received over an Instagram Story posted following the death of political activist Charlie Kirk. During a recent interview, the former NXT General Manager spoke about the criticism she received online. Her remarks later prompted a response from Val Venus, who used X to share his thoughts on both Ava's comments and The Rock himself.

Ava's explanation of her controversial post

Earlier this year, Ava left WWE after spending six years with the company. Before her departure, she served as NXT General Manager and regularly appeared on television in an authority figure role.

Outside of wrestling, she faced criticism over a social media post made after Charlie Kirk's death. Ava wrote that people who want kind words after they pass should also speak kindly while they are alive.

Speaking recently on The Downside with Gianmarco Soresi, Ava discussed the strong reaction that followed. That interview eventually caught the attention of Val Venus, who disagreed with her assessment and shared a lengthy response online.

According to the former Intercontinental Champion, Ava's statement showed what he described as ignorance rather than stupidity. He argued that claims about Charlie Kirk's behaviour should be supported with specific examples rather than assumptions.

The former WWE champion also directed criticism toward The Rock

In the same post, Venus shifted his focus to her father and referenced The Rock's involvement in discussions surrounding the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Venus said he strongly disagreed with the narrative that The Great One supported at the time.

He then made his strongest claim of all, writing that he believed The Rock had "sold his soul." Venus also suggested that the same unwillingness to critically examine evidence existed within the family, linking his criticism of Ava directly to his views on her father. Neither The Rock nor Ava has publicly responded to Venus' comments.