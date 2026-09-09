Wrestling legend Marc Mercier has passed away at the age of 68 after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer earlier this year. His son, Hugo Mercier, announced the news on Facebook on September 7, marking a sad loss for European wrestling and the many areas of the business Mercier was involved in beyond the ring. Mercier was far more than an in-ring performer. His wrestling career began in the 1970s, following in the footsteps of his father, Guy Mercier, who was also a respected figure in European pro wrestling. Over the years, Marc worked across several promotions and collected a number of notable championships, building a career that stretched well beyond his full-time wrestling days.

Marc Mercier's wrestling career reached a major international stage

One of the standout moments of Mercier's in-ring career came in 1988, when he challenged Marty Jones for the World Mid-Heavyweight Championship in London. The match was broadcast on ITV, giving the European wrestler a major television platform during the later part of his full-time career.

Mercier's regular in-ring run ended in 1989, but that wasn't quite the end of his time inside the business. He returned for a brief wrestling run in 2002, showing that his connection with the sport continued even after his full-time days were over.

He helped build the next generation after leaving full-time wrestling

Mercier's work in wrestling didn't stop when he stepped away from regular competition. In 2006, he played a key role in the re-establishment of the French Professional Wrestling Association. He also founded the Catch Academy, an institution focused on training and grooming the next generation of professional wrestlers.

That gave Mercier another role in the business. Instead of being only remembered for what he did between the ropes, he also became involved in helping develop wrestlers who would follow him.

Marc Mercier also had a career in film and stunt work

Away from wrestling, Mercier worked as both an actor and a stuntman. He served as the stunt double for Gerard Depardieu and contributed to films including Banlieue 13 and Ronin.

His passing was announced by Hugo on September 7, after Mercier's cancer diagnosis earlier in the year. The news closes the chapter on a career that crossed several parts of entertainment, from European wrestling promotions and championship matches to training young talent and working on film sets.

For wrestling fans and the people close to him, Mercier's career is now being remembered through those different roles. Our condolences go to Marc Mercier's family and friends during this difficult time.