John Cena has spent more than two decades being one of the biggest names in WWE. That's exactly why his latest comments are a little surprising. The 17-time world champion recently spoke to Good Housekeeping about his future in the wrestling business, and instead of talking about records, championships, or preserving his legacy, Cena said something fans probably weren't expecting. He actually hopes people forget about him one day.

That doesn't mean Cena wants to disappear from WWE. That's far from it. Even after retiring as an in-ring performer following his loss to Gunther last year, he's still around. Fans saw him at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, and he's continued working with WWE as an ambassador. But when it comes to what happens years from now, Cena thinks the spotlight should belong to somebody else.

John Cena thinks new stars should matter more than old legends

During the interview, Cena explained that his biggest goal was to leave the business in a better place than he found it.

For him, the accomplishments are nice, but that's not really the point. He said his résumé is just a result of the work he's done along the way. What matters more is whether the next generation can become important enough to carry WWE forward on its own. That's where his "forget about me" comment came from.

Cena said fans once invested in him when he was one of the newer faces trying to make it. Now he wants that same energy directed toward today's rising stars. In his mind, if audiences eventually stop focusing on him, that means WWE has successfully created new names that people genuinely care about.

Retirement didn't end his relationship with WWE

Even though he's no longer competing, Cena made it clear he's not walking away from wrestling. He described himself as a fan first and said he's still finding different ways to contribute behind the scenes. He also mentioned mentoring talent and staying involved with the company through organizational work.

Cena called WWE his family and said he'll never really get away from it. So while fans may not see him wrestling anymore, it doesn't sound like he's planning to completely disappear from the business either.

He already has a new WWE project in motion

Earlier this year at Backlash 2026 in Florida, Cena showed that his role in WWE is still evolving. During the event, he announced a new championship, the John Cena Classic, along with a tournament to crown the first-ever champion. The competition is expected to include talent from both the developmental system and the main roster.

Another interesting detail is that fans will help determine the winner. Reports have indicated the tournament is planned for later this year. For someone talking about moving the focus away from himself, Cena has already put together a project that could end up giving WWE's next breakout star a pretty big opportunity.