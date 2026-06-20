Cody Rhodes' net worth in 2026 is estimated at $2 million by Celebrity Net Worth, though other outlets place the figure considerably higher, between $8 and $12 million, once merchandise royalties and endorsement income are factored into the calculation. The wide range reflects how difficult it is to pin down exact figures for a performer whose income streams span a WWE base salary, premium live event bonuses, and a steady run of outside sponsorships. What is not disputed is the scale of what he has built since walking away from AEW in February 2022.

Cody's Return to WWE and the Story He Finished

Rhodes co-founded All Elite Wrestling in 2019, serving as an executive vice president and one of the promotion's most prominent on-screen talents. He left in early 2022 after a reported pay dispute with AEW president Tony Khan, returning to WWE the same month. His comeback became one of the most successful redemption arcs in modern wrestling. He won back-to-back Royal Rumble matches in 2023 and 2024, lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, and then defeated Reigns at WrestleMania 40 to win the Undisputed WWE Championship, completing the storyline his late father Dusty Rhodes never finished.

His current WWE contract is reported to pay a base salary of around $3 million annually. Endorsement deals with PRIME Hydration, Fanatics, Mattel Creations and Wheatley American Vodka add further income on top of his merchandise sales, which reportedly exceeded $1 million during WrestleMania weekend alone in 2024.

Brandi's Decision to Step Away

Brandi Rhodes, born Brandi Alexis Runnels on June 23, 1983, in Canton, Michigan, met Cody while working as a WWE ring announcer and married him in September 2013. She joined him at AEW's launch, serving as the promotion's Chief Brand Officer and occasionally wrestling on-screen.

When Cody left AEW in 2022, Brandi left with him, but she did not follow him back into the ring or into WWE's spotlight. She has stepped away from professional wrestling entirely and now runs Naked Mind Yoga Studio, keeping a deliberately low public profile. Her net worth is estimated separately at around $1 million.

The couple have two daughters, Liberty Iris, born in June 2021, and Leilani Ella. One half of the marriage chases championships in front of stadium crowds. The other teaches yoga. Both seem entirely at peace with the arrangement.