Bron Breakker's tough run in 2026 may have taken another unfortunate turn. Just weeks after competing in a high-profile rematch against Seth Rollins on WWE RAW in Turin, Italy, the WWE star is now at the center of fresh injury concerns. While Breakker entered the match looking to score another victory over Rollins following his win at Backlash 2026, the night ultimately ended on a disappointing note.

The concern started after RAW went off the air. A fan-recorded video that quickly spread online appeared to show Bron Breakker struggling to walk through a hotel lobby. In the footage, the former Intercontinental Champion could be seen limping and favoring his right leg. The clip quickly went viral among WWE fans, with many wondering whether Breakker suffered an injury during his match on RAW. If confirmed, it would mark the second time in five months that the rising star has been sidelined by a physical setback.

What happened after Bron Breakker's match against Seth Rollins on RAW

Bron Breakker faced Seth Rollins in a rematch on RAW after defeating him at Backlash 2026 last month. This time, however, Rollins picked up the victory, ending Breakker's hopes of securing back-to-back wins over The Visionary.

Shortly after the show, a fan uploaded footage showing Breakker walking through a hotel lobby in Turin. The video appeared to show him limping and putting limited weight on his right leg. People online started reacting almost immediately, with many pointing out that he seemed noticeably uncomfortable while moving around.

The footage has fueled speculation about a possible injury, although WWE has not officially commented on Breakker's status.

Bron Breakker's recent return makes the latest injury scare even bigger

The timing of the reported injury has caught fans' attention because Breakker only recently returned from a previous absence. In February 2026, he underwent hernia surgery, which kept him out of in-ring action for several months. He eventually made his return to WWE television at WrestleMania 42 in April.

The situation could also create uncertainty around the World Tag Team Championship. Last month, Logan Paul suffered a torn triceps injury during a title defense and later underwent surgery. With Paul sidelined, WWE awarded the championship to his partner Austin Theory and Bron Breakker.

Now, with Breakker seemingly dealing with another injury issue, fans are questioning what could happen to the title reign moving forward. As of now, WWE has not released any official update, and people online continue discussing the situation while waiting for more information.